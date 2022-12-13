Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd in busty corset top enjoys Miami with husband Zach Davis

Cheyenne looked incredible while vacationing in Miami with Zach Davis. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd turned up the heat during her recent Florida getaway.

The MTV personality is fresh on the heels of her and Zach Davis’ Jamaican honeymoon and shared some pics with her fans after ending their trip with a stop in Miami, Florida.

Taking to Instagram, Cheyenne showed off her fabulous figure and the gorgeous scenery as she and Zach enjoyed some kid-free R&R.

Cheyenne’s curvy physique took center stage in the first slide as she posed outside in a strapless, skintight white corset top. Cheyenne’s top showed off the results of her recent cosmetic enhancement surgery and defined her trim waistline.

The mom-of-two donned a Christian Dior headscarf and matching sunglasses from the brand, which featured mirrored lenses emblazoned with the Dior motif as she held a cocktail and delivered a serious gaze toward the camera.

In the second slide, Cheyenne wowed her 1.7 million followers with a busty selfie. Cheyenne changed up her look, keeping the Dior headscarf and glasses but sporting the brand’s Blue Dior Oblique Technical Fabric string bikini, accentuating her bustline and flawless skin.

Cheyenne and Zach shared a sweet kiss in a couple’s selfie taken from the beaches of Miami, and Cheyenne shared a quote in the last slide, seemingly dedicated to her husband of three months. The quote read, “He’s not just my man, he’s my home, my rest, my heart and my safe place.”

The caption on the share simply read, “🖤4.”

Cheyenne Floyd stays busy with several business endeavors

When Cheyenne isn’t caring for her kids or filming for several Teen Mom spinoffs — including Family Reunion, The Next Chapter, and Girls’ Night In– the brunette beauty stays busy with several other business endeavors.

The 30-year-old hosts a podcast alongside her sister and a friend called, Think Loud Crew and she also runs two YouTube channels. On Cheyenne and Zach’s YouTube channel, THE DAVIS FAMILY, the couple documents their day-to-day lives, and Cheyenne shares skincare and makeup tutorials.

On Cheyenne’s other YouTube channel, UNFILTERED KITCHEN, she and her dad, Kyle Floyd, share their favorite food and drinks with their 2.8k subscribers.

Cheyenne also acts as the business manager for her five-year-old daughter Ryder’s brand, Nails By Ryder K, which offers a variety of non-toxic, cruelty-free nail polish tailored for young children.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.