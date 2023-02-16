Teen Mom star Brittany DeJesus is engaged

Brittany DeJesus of Teen Mom fame is getting married!

The older sister of Teen Mom star Briana DeJesus announced the exciting news on Wednesday, and the day is one to remember.

Brittany and her fiance, Steve, shared identical carousel posts on Instagram.

During a Hawaiian getaway, Steve got down on one knee to pop the question.

In the first slide, Steve and Brittany posed in front of the Pacific Ocean for a cheeky shot, surrounded by a breathtaking Hawaiian backdrop.

Brittany and Steve shared a kiss and an embrace for the photo, both of them barefoot on the sand.

Brittany DeJesus’ boyfriend Steve proposes on her birthday on a Hawaiian hilltop

Clad in a pink bikini, Brittany stood on her tiptoes to plant a smooch on Steve, who wore a white tank and dark, patterned swim trunks.

The second slide was a video capturing the moment Steve asked Brittany to be his wife.

Brittany leaned over to hug Steve while he was still down on one knee. The location for the proposal was gorgeous, set on top of a hill overlooking the town below.

The couple dressed down in sweats for the occasion, Brittany clearly surprised by Steve’s gesture.

Making the momentous occasion even more special, Steve proposed on Brittany’s 31st birthday.

The caption on the post read, “He loves my birthday cake so much he wanna eat it foreva 💕”

Teen Mom stars react to Brittany’s engagement

More than 45,000 of Brittany and Steve’s Instagram followers like the post, and many sent congratulations their way in the comments section.

Several of the comments came from Brittany’s Teen Mom castmates.

Jade Cline wrote, “ON ONE KNEEEEE OMGGGG ❤️❤️❤️”

Cheyenne Floyd commented, “Congratulations!!! ❤️” while her husband, Zach Davis, showed his excitement for Brittany and Steve with his comment, which read, “Let’s go!!!! Congrats.”

Brittany’s Teen Mom co-stars send congratulations her way. Pic credit: @brittdejesus_/Instagram

“Hell yeahhhh!!! Congrats!!!” Tyler Baltierra wrote, while Leah Messer told Brittany, “Yesssssss ma’am 👏.”

Cory Wharton left a series of three hand-clapping emojis to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

Teen Mom viewers know Brittany as Briana’s supportive older sister

Although Brittany isn’t one of the main cast members of the Teen Mom franchise, her quick-witted temperament, one-liners, and mature nature has captured MTV audiences.

Brittany has often served as the voice of reason for her little sister, Briana, offering her relationship advice and helping out with Briana’s daughters, Nova and Stella.

At one point, Brittany and Briana lived with their mom, Roxanne DeJesus. After Briana moved into her own place, Brittany continued to share a home with their mom, Roxanne, in Florida, but it looks like that’s about to change.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.