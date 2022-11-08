Teen Mom star Ashley Jones responds to fans who question if she’s no longer pregnant

Teen Mom fans are curious whether Ashley is still pregnant. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley Jones responded to confused Teen Mom fans who questioned whether she is still pregnant.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley’s co-star, Briana DeJesus, leaked the news that she was expecting a baby with her husband, Bar Smith.

Briana took to her Instagram Stories following reports that she and Ashley got into a physical brawl during filming for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion. “I tried to spare u extra grief knowing that ur pregnant now,” Briana wrote, outing Ashley.

After discovering that Briana leaked her pregnancy news, Ashley addressed the topic in an IG Story of her own, telling her followers, “And as for me being pregnant, yes I am thank you.”

Since the news broke in September, Ashley’s actions and appearance have apparently led some Teen Mom fans to believe that she’s no longer expecting a baby.

Ashley and Bar recently recorded a couples’ TikTok in which they danced together inside their bathroom. In the comments section of the video, some of Ashley’s followers posed questions regarding her pregnancy.

Ashley Jones addresses curious Teen Mom fans who question whether she’s still pregnant

“I’m confused didn’t they say she was pregnant??” read one of the comments. Another follower chimed in, responding, “I’ve been wondering the same thing for a month now.”

Ashley read the comments and replied to her curious fans, “I know you guys are wondering but I’m not in a space to disclose that. I’m still processing ❤ thank you for being concerned.”

Pic credit: @ashleysirenyt/TikTok

Ashley’s reply didn’t resolve her curious fans’ questions, however. Over on an Instagram fan account, Teen Mom Shade Room, fans of the show discussed what might have happened and called out Briana for leaking the news before Ashley was ready to share it herself.

According to one of Ashley’s podcast listeners, the MTV star told her fans that she was in a car accident on the way to film Teen Mom Family Reunion, and her doctor wasn’t certain her pregnancy would survive.

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Ashley’s supporters slam Briana DeJesus for leaking her pregnancy news

“And this right here is why you don’t announce someone else pregnancy whether others knew or not it was not yet public knowledge,” wrote one of Ashley’s supporters, indirectly calling out Briana.

“She wasn’t ready to disclose to the world it was no one’s business!” wrote another one of Briana’s critics. “Then Bri wonders why the world got a problem with her!”

Another one of Ashley’s supporters felt that Briana should have kept her “[damn]” mouth shut. Ashley’s mom, Tea, AKA Pastor Tea, also got in on the conversation, leaving a comment with crying-laughing emojis that read, “period.”

Because of the brawl between Ashley and Briana during filming for Season 2 of Family Reunion, it’s unclear whether there was enough footage to air any episodes. The scuffle between the castmates caused the film crews to go on strike, and Briana and Ashley were sent home.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.