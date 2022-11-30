Teen Mom star Ashley Jones is in the holiday spirit — see how she’s getting ready for Christmas

Ashley and her family are ready for Christmas. Pic credit: Ashley Siren/YouTube

Teen Mom star Ashley Jones is getting into the spirit of Christmas.

The MTV star, her husband, Bar Smith, and their 5-year-old daughter Holly have been busy gearing up for the holiday season.

On Instagram, Ashley shared several posts recently, showing her 599k followers how she’s preparing, including decorating and passing along family traditions.

In one such post, Ashley posed with her cat, Sagwa, named after the Siamese cat from the ’90s animated TV series.

Ashley looked radiant in a ribbed, lime green sweater and showed off her flawless complexion with neutral makeup, false lashes, and perfectly groomed brows.

Ashley stood in front of her Christmas tree in another slide, holding a gingerbread man mug as she smiled for the festive shot.

Teen Mom star Ashley Jones shows off her Christmas spirit

“Setting up the tree 🌲 getting into the spirit 🎄,” Ashley captioned the IG post.

The same day, Ashley continued with her Christmas theme, sharing a post including photos of herself and Holly getting to work in the kitchen. The mother-daughter duo poured pie filling into a crust for the photo.

Ashley’s Christmas decor could be seen in the background, including a gingerbread house and a gingerbread man-shaped cutting board. Ashley and Holly were twinning in their white sweaters for the photo, which Ashley captioned, “Hopefully when she’s 25, we will be at her house eating her great GREAT grandmothers recipes.”

In another holiday-themed IG post, Ashley, Bar, and Holly stopped to pose with Santa Claus for an adorable family photo. Ashley tagged Enchant Las Vegas in the caption, touted as “The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze & Village.”

For the family snap, Ashley donned a brown ribbed turtleneck, black pants, and a suede Sherpa jacket, pulling her long hair into a ponytail. Ashley sat on Bar’s lap, her husband sporting a blue puffer jacket and a huge smile as he wrapped his arm around Ashley’s waist.

Holly smiled big for the camera, seated on Santa’s lap, wearing a pink jacket and purple pants. Ashley shared a picture of a wintery drink topped with chocolate shavings and whipped cream in the next slide.

Bar cheered on Ashley and Holly as they ice skated on the ice-skating rink, and in the last photo, Holly posed on a lighted sleigh alongside one of Santa’s helpers.

“It’s TTTIIIIMMMMEEEEE ( mariah Carey voice 😂 ),” read Ashley’s caption.

Ashley shows off her artistic side with giant Christmas decor

Ashley’s love of the holidays didn’t stop there — over on her YouTube channel, the Teen Mom star inspired her subscribers with a video showcasing how she and Holly turned their house into a gingerbread house.

Ashley showed off her creative skills, using window and door-insulating foam to create faux snow on several panels. She added a variety of ornaments to the “snow,” and the finished products served as decorative panels for her front door.

Needless to say, it looks as though Christmas is one of Ashley’s favorite holidays.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.