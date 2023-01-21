Despite all of the drama surrounding her, Teen Mom Family Reunion star Ashley Jones is enjoying life.

The MTV star headed to Dallas, Texas, over the weekend to celebrate something special.

Ashley shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, detailing her weekend of fun, and she looked amazing.

Ashley was clad in a lime green maxi dress featuring a low-cut neckline secured with a round, metal ornamental piece at her waistline. The halter dress included cutouts on the sides and tiered fringe.

The dress is from Shein and is called the VCAY Plunging Neck O-ring Detail Fringe Trim Dress, made of a polyester and elastane fabric combination, giving it some comfortable stretch. It’s only $19 on Shein’s website.

She accessorized her look with a sparkly choker, matching bracelet, and oversized hoop earrings. Ashley carried a taupe-colored handbag, and her chartreuse platform heels were the perfect addition to her ensemble.

Teen Mom star Ashley Jones is gorgeous in green

Ashley wore her long, dark hair down in a center part, and her makeup was flawless, with lush lashes, illuminating highlighter, and a mauve-hued lip.

“Dallas owes us * nada * 😂😂 thank you @izkinadallas for the immaculate vibes ❤️” Ashley captioned her carousel post.

Ashley also geotagged Dallas’ Izkina Restaurant & Lounge in her post, but she didn’t share why she was in Texas to celebrate. In other photos shared to her IG Stories (seen in the post below), Ashley showed some film crews in the house where she’s staying, possibly hinting that her trip will appear on a future episode of Teen Mom.

The soiree was put on by party and event planner, Events by Maria LLC out of Dallas and featured a gorgeous white and tan balloon arch.

While Ashley enjoys her time in The Lone Star State, it appears that she isn’t letting the drama surrounding her kill her vibe.

Her feud with castmate and nemesis Briana DeJesus played out this week on Teen Mom Family Reunion. Many of Ashley’s castmates and Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers were disgusted by her spitting on Briana, but she’s chosen to remain mum on the topic.

Ashley stays busy between nursing school and running a salon

In the meantime, Ashley is staying busy raising her and Bar Smith’s 5-year-old daughter, Holly, while putting herself through nursing school and balancing her business and personal lives.

Ashley is the co-owner of Aries Beauty Salon in Modesto, California, which offers facials, waxing, lash services, massages, and even liposuction.

On her YouTube channel, @AshleyJoee, Ashley shares some of her DIY home decor tips, hairstyle ideas, cooking, and makeup routines too.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.