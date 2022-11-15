Teen Mom star Ashley Jones in plunging top and tight pants enjoys rave with Bar Smith

Ashley and her husband, Bar, had fun at a rave in Florida. Pic credit: MTV

Amid all that Ashley Jones has going on in her busy life, the Teen Mom star took some time away to enjoy a rave with her husband, Bar Smith.

Ashley is currently booked and busy between raising her and Bar’s 5-year-old daughter Holly, filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, attending nursing school, hosting a podcast, and running her beauty salon.

Ashley and Bar made the trek from their new Nevada home to Florida recently to attend the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando.

The 25-year-old MTV star shared a carousel post on Instagram, showing off her curves, her fashionable side, and the fun she had with Bar.

Ashley donned a plunging black top with spaghetti straps and an open front paired with some zebra-print pants with flared legs for her first outfit. She added white athletic shoes to the outfit and wore her long, dark hair down and parted on the side with loose waves.

Ashley added a pop of color and some flair to her ensemble in her second photo with a hot pink feathered jacket. She posed with a serious expression, showing off her impeccable makeup and long acrylics.

Bar joined his wife in the third slide and showed off his fashionable side, clad in a purple bucket hat and a black-and-purple tie-dyed hoodie, flashing a big smile for the adorable couples’ shot.

Ashley changed her look in the next slide, opting for a short, swirl-patterned dress with a deep V-neckline. The mom of one added a pair of fishnets and black combat boots, giving her look an edgy feel. She added a series of butterfly clips along the front of her hair and some undereye glitter for a fun look.

Next, Ashley shared some footage of the rave, showing off the exquisite stage’s backdrop as music could be heard blaring in the background. Ashley finished her carousel with video footage of a man feeding her and Bar some food from a plate as she excitedly screamed.

The caption on Ashley’s post indicated that she had the time of her life. It read, “& all I can say is I’ll see you next year at EDC VEGAS. To all the beautiful people I danced with under the lights, I WILL LEGIT NEVER FORGET YOU ❤️ btw fam , we didn’t let s**t stop us, THE RAVE GODS WERE ON OUR SIDE !!”

Teen Mom star Ashley offers variety of services at her beauty studio

Now that the fun is over, it’s back to work for Ashley. Her salon, Aries Beauty Studio, located in downtown Modesto, California – which touts itself as women, minority, and veteran-owned – offers a variety of services provided by her team’s body contouring artist and esthetician.

Clients can choose from customized facials, Brazilian waxes, brow, underarms, and full-face waxes. In addition, customers can add laser lipo, full body contours, and vacuum derriere lifts to their list.

