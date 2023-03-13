Teen Mom star Ashley Jones dishes on ‘intimate’ wedding details for Fall 2023 ceremony

Teen Mom star Ashley Jones and her husband, Bar Smith, are planning their dream wedding for later this year.

Ashley and Bar are already legally wed, and now they’re getting ready for an official celebration with their loved ones.

The MTV couple plans to walk down the aisle on September 30, 2023, and Ashley recently shared some of the details with PEOPLE.

“I am very excited. I think us waiting this long to have a wedding has really given me the chance to go through a few phases of what I want my wedding to look like,” Ashley told the publication.

Bar popped the question to Ashley on the Santa Cruz Pier during their seventh anniversary romantic getaway, as featured during an episode of Teen Mom 2. Bar’s proposal came after years of ups and downs in their relationship, having been engaged prior but calling it off several times.

Bar and Ashley, who are parents to their 5-year-old daughter, Holly, plan on having an “intimate” wedding rather than an over-the-top ceremony.

Teen Mom star Ashley Jones dishes on upcoming nuptials with Bar Smith

Ashley said she changed her mind after initially wanting a grand event. “Now, I want something that is very intimate,” Ashley said.

“Just family and friends who have poured into us over the years and have really seen our growth as a couple.”

Bar employed the help of Ashley’s mom, Tea, to pick out Ashley’s wedding ring. Bar and Tea FaceTimed to choose Ashley’s “ideal” ring together.

Ashley noted that she and Bar’s birthdays are just 27 days apart, adding, “It’s always meant to be.”

Ashley first appeared on the Teen Mom franchise in 2018 when she joined the cast of Young + Pregnant. In 2020, Ashley joined Teen Mom 2 after Chelsea Houska announced her departure from the show.

Ashley is focused on her family and her career amid the Teen Mom drama surrounding her

Last season on Teen Mom Family Reunion, Ashley made headlines when she and Briana DeJesus had it out during one of the most explosive cast brawls in Teen Mom franchise history. Ashley came under fire from the majority of her castmates for her part in the feud.

Despite all of the drama that unfolded, Ashley has carried on with her life and has chosen not to engage in any of the negative chatter. These days, Ashley is focused on nursing school and raising Holly and just recently launched Womens Empowerment Network.

Womens Empowerment Network touts “Connecting women across the globe” per its Instagram account. Ashley is coordinating an Afternoon Tea Party in May 2023 to celebrate “women with women, and develop a network of sisters” to be held in Nevada, where she and Bar recently relocated to.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.