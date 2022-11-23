News Teen Mom star Amber Portwood dragged for ‘fake’ message claiming she’s changed

Amber is under fire by critics who think her attempt to “learn and evolve” is “fake.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide Critics think Amber Portwood’s latest “learning and evolving” message isn’t genuine. Amber’s recent book, So, You’re Crazy Too?, details her life, which has been riddled with addiction, mental illness, and jail time.

Taking to Instagram to kick off the week, Amber shared a photo of herself posing outdoors on a balcony along with an excerpt from her book.

The excerpt pointed out that underneath her addictions, mental disorders, and personality traits, she’s a “work in progress.”

Amber captioned the post, “I’m always learning and evolving.. Never be so afraid that you just don’t try.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although the share was intended to be uplifting, and many of Amber’s IG followers showed their support for the MTV star, some took the post as an opportunity to bash Amber, stating that her attempts to improve are all an act.

Taking to the comments section, Amber’s critics sounded off, accusing her post of being disingenuous.

Amber Portwood’s critics slam Teen Mom star as ‘fake’

One such commenter accused Amber of “Faking as usual” and said the mom of two would never change who she is. “She just wants [sic] sympathy and a comfy couch to lay on all day long,” the critic added.

Another one of Amber’s disparagers felt that the Teen Mom star needs to “Take some accountability for once” in her life, urging her to work on getting custody of Leah and James instead of “being a train wreck.”

Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram

Yet another critic told Amber that she needs to take accountability for her actions.

Amber Portwood’s shocking revelations about her troubled past

One of the Teen Mom franchise OGs, Amber began sharing her story on 16 & Pregnant in 2008 before chronicling her journey on Teen Mom OG.

Amber and her ex, Gary Shirley, share one daughter, 14-year-old Leah. However, Gary has primary physical custody of Leah, who lives with her dad in Indiana. Amber also shares a 4-year-old son, James, with her other baby daddy, Andrew Glennon.

Andrew was awarded sole custody of James in July 2022; her past behavior played a role in the judge’s decision to revoke custody of her son.

Amber has struggled for most of her life, battling drug addiction and mental illness and serving time in jail for domestic battery. She wrote about her struggles in her recent book, So, You’re Crazy Too?

The 32-year-old reality TV star and former felon documented getting pregnant by a heroin addict, having a subsequent abortion, suffering a miscarriage, and her promiscuous past, which included more than 40 sexual partners.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.