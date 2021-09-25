Teen Mom spinoff: San Diego locals are ’embarrassed’ by the Teen Mom ‘trash’ filming in their community

Filming for the Teen Mom retreat spinoff is disrupting San Diego County residents and they aren’t happy about it. Pic credit: MTV

A conglomerate cast of Teen Mom stars has been filming a retreat spinoff in San Diego County and residents are “embarrassed” to be associated with such “trash.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, a Teen Mom spinoff is currently filming in San Diego County, California in a retreat-like setting.

Moms from the casts of Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant were asked to take part in the spinoff.

Some of the confirmed cast members at the retreat house are Briana DeJesus, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham. Jenelle Evans claimed she was invited, then ghosted by MTV.

Also reported by Monsters & Critics, there have already been multiple fights that broke out at the house among the cast.

Briana DeJesus’s mom Roxanne DeJesus went on a social media tirade earlier this month, calling out MTV for instigating fights between the houseguests by providing alcohol.

Reportedly another fight turned physical recently when castmates were surprised by Farrah Abraham’s arrival at the retreat house.

San Diego residents are ‘disgusted’ by Teen Mom’s spinoff

Now, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup is reporting that San Diego County residents are fed up with the “embarrassing trash” that is the Teen Mom spinoff cast.

The Ashley spoke with residents who live near the Teen Mom retreat house and they say they are “totally disgusted” by the show’s filming in their community.

One resident told The Ashley, “They’ve set up these bright production lights all around the lake and they shine into resident’s homes at all hours of the night.”

“At first security was telling locals that they were filming a ‘family documentary,'” the resident added.

Residents vented their frustrations on the community’s Nextdoor message board (Nextdoor is an app for neighbors to connect and share information).

Disgruntled residents call Teen Mom spinoff ‘trash’

“We should all be embarrassed to have our community associated with this trash,” one disgruntled resident wrote on the app.

Another local attached a copy of an article written by The Ashley that recounted the fight that broke out and commented, “Unfortunately this is the trash they are encouraging to come to our nice, peaceful hidden gem.”

The Ashley shared a pic from Nextdoor in which a San Diego County resident showed the glaring lights from the retreat house shining into residents’ homes at night.



“Well that sucks the class right out of the lake,” another resident commented about the Teen Mom spinoff cast’s presence in their neighborhood.

Whenever any of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise get into a room together, fans can expect drama and chaos to ensue.

A premiere date hasn’t been released by MTV yet, but we’ll continue to update you on the Teen Mom spinoff drama as we get more information.

