Teen Mom spinoff: Farrah Abraham complains about working conditions, ‘debates’ returning to set

It looks like Farrah Abraham’s return to MTV will be short-lived. The Teen Mom alum is complaining of the conditions on set at the Teen Mom spinoff and has threatened not to continue filming.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, a Teen Mom spinoff is currently filming in San Diego County, California.

Cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant have been asked to join the cast.

Among those cast members confirmed on the spinoff is Farrah, along with Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG.

Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2 are also filming at the retreat-style house for the Teen Mom spinoff.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claimed she was asked to join the spinoff but was ghosted by MTV.

If you’ve been keeping up with the drama at the Teen Mom spinoff, then you already know that at least two fights have already broken out in the house.

The first altercation was reported by Briana DeJesus’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, who went on a social media tirade aimed at MTV, who she blamed for instigating the feud by providing alcohol to the girls.

Another fight reportedly broke out when Farrah Abraham entered the retreat house, surprising the other cast members with her presence, which apparently wasn’t well-received.

Farrah Abraham complains about working conditions at Teen Mom spinoff

Now, Farrah is complaining about the working conditions on the spinoff set and has called out MTV and brought attention to their “lack of simple work ethics.”

Farrah took to her Twitter account on Friday, September 24, to tell her 1 million followers, “I debate on coming back to work on set, I see people fatigued, lack of care, simple work ethics lack for every job description on a set lights, sound, producers, talent, security.” Teen Mom Chatter shared screenshots of the tweet on Instagram.

“Network executives & production owners fail to deliver on their promise & contracts,” Farrah added, tagging the IATSE (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) and using the hashtag #PROact.

The PRO Act, according to their website, is described as “The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act restores the right of workers to freely and fairly form a union and bargain together for changes in the workplace.”

The Teen Mom spinoff has stirred up a ton of drama during filming

It seems that wherever Farrah goes, drama (and often lawsuits) follow.

San Diego County residents have already complained about the production of the Teen Mom spinoff, saying they’re “embarrassed” by the “trash” in their community and complained of bright spotlights shining on their homes at all hours.

It surprised many that Farrah would even consider returning to work for MTV again. Farrah left the Teen Mom franchise in 2018 after producers discovered she was working in the adult entertainment industry.

Farrah, who claimed Teen Mom cast members want her to legally represent them, was given a choice to continue filming in the adult industry or stop and continue filming Teen Mom OG — we all know how that ended. Farrah’s mistreatment of MTV’s crews also played a role in her leaving the show.

In true Farrah fashion, she seems to be placing blame everywhere but on herself, and Teen Mom OG fans haven’t forgotten how she mistreated MTV crews during her previous time on the show.

So, do you think Farrah is just causing drama, or do you think she’ll return to the set?

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.