Teen Mom shooting: Here’s how Maci Bookout was involved in a shooting while filming the show

In the latest episode of Teen Mom, Maci Bookout was caught in the middle of a deadly shootout while filming for the show.

Maci was on her way to pick up her son Bentley from wrestling practice when she stopped at a gas station nearby. Nothing could have prepared her for what was about to happen next.

A police officer was pursuing a suspect who had fled an accident scene on foot. The suspect ended up at the same gas station where Maci was at the same time.

In the scary scene, police scream ‘Shots fired’

Body cams showed the police officer running towards the gas station yelling, “Shots fired!” in the terrifying scene. News stations confirmed that the suspect died of his gunshot wounds.

MTV’s film crews were at Maci’s house at the time of the shooting. An MTV producer informed cameras that Maci’s husband Taylor had to leave the family’s home because he received a call from Maci.

The producer explained that Maci was on her way to pick up Bentley, stopped at the station, and a “shootout started, so she locked herself in a bathroom.”

The producer continued, saying that Taylor left, either to pick up Bentley or get Maci, but the story wasn’t quite clear yet.

A headline appeared on the screen reading, “Investigation of officer-involved shooting that killed man at local gas station continues: A Chattanooga police officer shot a suspect, killing him after the suspect fired first.”

Later that night, cameras were there when Taylor pulled into the driveway. He made a gesture to the film crews to cut the cameras.

Maci was ‘really shaken up’ over the ordeal

When producers asked how Maci was doing, Taylor stated that Maci was physically okay from the incident but was “really shaken up.” Maci understandably needed some time before she was ready to talk about the traumatic ordeal, as MTV showed her confessional a few days later.

Maci sat in her home for an emotional confessional. She starts telling the cameras, “I heard gunshots, and glass started hitting me,” before she tried to stop herself from crying.

It was harder than Maci thought to talk about the shooting

Maci admitted it was harder than she thought it would be to talk about the scary incident. She continued detailing her account, “Obviously, immediately, I knew that, you know, there was a shooting and I can see, like, bullets and stuff in the air. But, you know, I’m alive, so I’ll be thankful for that.”

She admitted that she didn’t know whether the shooter was inside the store or not. Maci didn’t know what to make of the situation, and instead of calling 911, her first instinct was to make an eight-second long call to her husband, Taylor, while locked inside the bathroom of the gas station.

Maci had to think fast and genuinely worried that her life was on the line. She explained why she called Taylor first: “To be honest, I didn’t think I was gonna, um um, survive,” while fighting back the tears.

Maci has a lot on her plate these days, in addition to dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic event. She’s still dealing with the drama from ex Ryan Edwards and his family over visitation time with their son, Bentley.

Maci is also still dealing with ex Ryan and his family

Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie and his parents Jen and Larry have thrown major shade at Maci lately. Rather than admitting to Ryan’s faults, his family continues to enable his behavior.

Maci has struggled with how to handle Bentley’s strained relationship with his father, Ryan. She recently offered Bentley help in the form of counseling to help the preteen sort through his emotions.

When not trying to keep peace between Bentley and his father’s family, Maci and her husband Taylor enjoy spending time as a family with their other two kids, Jayde and Maverick.

