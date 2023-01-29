Teen Mom: Ryan Edwards accuses wife Mackenzie Edwards of cheating, teases divorce

It looks as though there’s trouble in paradise for Teen Mom alums Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards.

Ryan shared his storyline alongside his ex and baby mama, Maci Bookout, on the Teen Mom franchise from 2009 until his firing in 2021.

Since being released by MTV, Ryan has laid low, not sharing much about his personal life with his wife, Mackenzie (nee Standifer), and their kids.

However, some recent social media activity seems to indicate that perhaps the couple is headed for divorce due to infidelity.

Ryan first took to his Instagram in the wee hours of Sunday morning to share a cryptic post. He shared a “cheater and cheating” quote which read, “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth.”

He captioned the post, “Your regret is coming… the good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted.”

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards insinuates wife Mackenzie Edwards was unfaithful

Then, several hours later, Ryan headed over to Mackenzie’s Instagram to comment on a photo of them during happier times. In a post dated July 1, 2022, Mackenzie and Ryan smiled for a selfie while attending a concert.

In the comments, Ryan wrote to his wife, accusing her of going home with “other guys” before mentioning ending their nearly six-year-long marriage.

Ryan Edwards teases divorcing wife Mackenzie Edwards, Teen Mom viewers react

“Take wife down off this I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys….tomorrow can’t get here fast enough!” Ryan began.

He continued, “[Don’t] you know what happens when u lay with dogs?….wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing.”

A Teen Mom fan account shared some screenshots of Ryan’s social media activity, and fans of the show provided their two cents.

One commenter felt as though it was only a matter of time before Ryan and Mackenzie faced trouble in their marriage. Another urged Mackenzie, “Run while you can!”

One Teen Mom fan surmised that Ryan’s recently improved relationship with his ex, Maci, and their son, Bentley, caused Mackenzie to stray in their marriage, writing that she’s “probably pissed [Ryan] is on good terms” with them once again.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, aka Coach B, revealed that Maci and Ryan were able to achieve a “beautiful co-parenting” relationship with her help after years of struggling to do so.

Could it be possible that Ryan has relapsed amid his sobriety? “Welp… someone fell off the wagon,” read another comment from a Teen Mom viewer who suspected that Ryan might be using drugs again.

Ryan’s drug addiction has plagued his relationships

Ryan’s battle with heroin addiction and his trouble with the law hindered his relationship with Bentley. Ryan was mostly an absent father during Bentley’s childhood, and his behavior was the reason for many arguments with Maci.

Ryan and Mackenzie got married in May 2017, and their courthouse ceremony played out during an episode of Teen Mom OG. Their drive to the courthouse was a momentous one, as Ryan was under the influence behind the wheel.

Ryan began nodding off, slurring his words, and could barely keep his eyes open during the scene, causing Mackenzie to grab the wheel and slap him several times to keep him awake before she turned off MTV’s cameras.

In August 2021, Ryan claimed that he had been sober for three years, despite speculation that he was still using drugs. He told The Sun, “I’ve been doing good with my sobriety. [August 19] was three years since I’ve been completely clean.”

Mackenzie hasn’t yet responded to Ryan’s comments or claims on social media.

