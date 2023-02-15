Teen Mom: Ryan Edwards accused of pulling a knife on wife Mackenzie in front of their children

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards has been accused of making terrifying threats against his estranged wife Mackenzie — and pulling a knife on her — ahead of his recent arrest.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan found himself in trouble with the law yet again when he was arrested last week for alleged harassment and drug possession after he violated an Order of Protection filed against him by Mackenzie.

Ryan’s arrest came on the heels of several scathing Instagram rants, which saw him share an indecent photo of Mackenzie, accused her of cheating on him, threatened divorce, and called her lewd names.

After his arrest, it was claimed that Ryan had made a menacing phone call to Mackenzie, warning her of a group of people from a “club” coming to her place of employment.

Now, according to documents obtained by The Sun, Ryan is also alleged to have “threatened his wife Mackenzie with a pocket knife.”

The allegations were made by Mackenzie when she filed for an Order of Protection at the Circuit Court in Hamilton County, Tennessee, on February 8.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards details Ryan Edwards’ alleged violent behavior

In the petition, Mackenzie accused Ryan of several instances of domestic violence, including one where she claims Ryan “punched holes in the walls” during a January 2023 altercation.

She continued, “[He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could.”

“Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me,” Mackenzie continued. “This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys.”

Mackenzie also detailed an alleged instance nine days later when Ryan is claimed to have entered her room while she was in bed, acting as though he was going to punch her in the face but breaking the bed instead.

“I went to get kids and leave. He wouldn’t let me leave. Threw me down in living room. Threw menthol nicotine in my eyes,” Mackenzie added.

When authorities responded to a 911 call made by Mackenzie’s father, she claims they found a load AR gun on the property.

According to Mackenzie, he then threatened her in a phone call on February 8 and said that a motorcycle gang he had joined would “find her.”

In her petition, Mackenzie appears to claim that Ryan — who has a long history of drug abuse and addiction — has relapsed on his sobriety, saying that sheriffs documented him on January 28, saying that he was still using heroin.

Ryan Edwards responds to Mackenzie’s claims: ‘I never wanted to hurt her’

The couple is scheduled to appear in court later this month, but in the meantime, Mackenzie has requested temporary custody of their children, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

In a statement to The Sun, Ryan said, “I don’t speak for her. I never wanted to hurt her, just tried telling her. I would have loved to work it because I still at the time wanted to.”

Mackenzie has yet to publicly address the situation.

