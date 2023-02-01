Teen Mom: Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards break silence following cheating allegations

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards is backtracking after accusing his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, of cheating on him and threatening to divorce her.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan went on a late-night social media tirade over the weekend, alleging that his wife stayed out at the bars and went “home with other guys.”

Ryan left a since-deleted comment on a photo of himself and Mackenzie she had posted on her Instagram in July 2022.

Ryan wrote in the comments section, “Yea divorce is the right thing.” He has also since deleted his Instagram post in which he shared a “cheater and cheating” quote.

He captioned his post, “Your regret is coming… the good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted.”

Now, Ryan is backpedaling on his accusations.

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards reneges cheating claims against wife Mackenzie

The former MTV star spoke with The Sun earlier this week and told the publication that he no longer has any plans to file for divorce from his wife of six years.

“I was wrong. She isn’t that kind of person,” Ryan told the outlet. “For a relationship, it’s a work in progress.”

For her part, Mackenzie hasn’t spoken out but did share a cryptic message in her Instagram Stories a few days after Ryan’s Instagram rant.

Mackenzie Edwards breaks social media silence amid Ryan’s threat of divorce

On Tuesday, Mackenzie posed a quote that read, “I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think WHATEVER.”

Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Teen Mom fans wonder if drugs were to blame for Ryan’s behavior

Ryan’s antics in the wee hours of the morning had some Teen Mom fans speculating that he has been using drugs again. Ryan has battled drug addiction for years, as viewers watched during his time on Teen Mom OG.

Ryan’s drug abuse was the main culprit for his absence in his son Bentley Edward’s life and his broken relationship with his ex and first baby mama, Maci Bookout.

However, Ryan claimed to be three years sober, despite Maci’s concerns that he had relapsed. In August 2021, Ryan told The Sun, “I’ve been doing good with my sobriety. [August 19] was three years since I’ve been completely clean.”

As far as Ryan and Maci’s co-parenting relationship goes, the exes were able to work through their issues, according to Teen Mom Family Reunion life coach and resident psychology expert Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, aka Coach B. She shared that Ryan and Maci reached a “really beautiful co-parenting medium.”

Although Ryan won’t appear this season on Teen Mom Family Reunion – he and the rest of his family were fired by MTV in March 2021 – Coach B promised viewers they’ll get to see the 35-year-old father of three show up “in a way that people have never seen him show up.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.