Teen Mom reunion host Nessa Diab secretly welcomes first child

Nessa announced that she was now a mom. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Teen Mom reunion host Nessa Diab is a mom!

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 viewers know Nessa from her role as a co-host for the reunion episodes alongside Dr. Drew Pinsky, and now she’s taken on a new role as a mother.

The radio personality and podcast host recently took to Instagram to drop the bombshell that she secretly welcomed a child with her longtime boyfriend, former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

Taking to her Instagram late Sunday, Nessa shared a black-and-white photo of herself, Colin, and their newborn baby as the newly minted family of three snuggled together in a hospital bed.

“❤️ I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!” Nessa captioned the post.

Nessa shared that she and Colin welcomed their baby a few weeks ago. She didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name but noted that her delivery recovery has been rough, although she was hesitant to share any details about the birth.

Teen Mom reunion host Nessa Diab announces birth of first child with Colin Kaepernick

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear!” Nessa added. “Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

Nessa ultimately decided to share the happy news with her 501,000 Instagram followers, noting the connection it’s brought between her and other parents. She thanked her fans for their support and concluded her caption with, “Love, The Kaepernicks.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Some of the moms and dads from the Teen Mom franchise showed up to congratulate Nessa on her new addition.

Moms and dads from Teen Mom franchise sent congratulations Nessa and Colin’s way

Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer wrote, “Congratulations! 🎉❤️” while her former Teen Mom 2 castmate and BFF Kail Lowry commented, “Congrats Nessa & Colin!! So exciting!”

Catelynn Baltierra and her husband Tyler both left messages for Nessa. Catelynn congratulated the Teen Mom reunion host while Tyler penned, “OMG CONGRATULATIONS NESSA! You’re going to be an amazing mother! I’m so happy for you guys! 🥹❤️👏🏻🎉”

Pic credit: @nessnitty/Instagram

Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2, along with alum Chelsea Houska and Teen Mom OG alum Cheyenne Floyd also showed up in the comments section with words of congratulations.

Nessa and Colin reportedly began dating in 2015, officially confirming their relationship in 2016. Although Nessa referred to herself and Colin as “The Kaepernicks” in her Instagram post, it’s unclear whether the couple has tied the knot.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.