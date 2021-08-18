Amber Portwood says she has reconciled with Gary and Kristina Shirley. Pic credit: MTV

Longtime Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is claiming things are going “amazing” between herself and her baby daddy, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina.

Amber had a nasty feud with the couple earlier this year, as Teen Mom OG fans witnessed last season on the show.

But now, Amber wants people to know that she has worked things out with Gary and Kristina.

Amber Portwood calls relationship with Gary and Kristina Shirley ‘amazing’

“Me, Gary, and Kristina, are doing amazing actually,” Amber told The Sun. “We literally just went to a fair, all of us together, the whole family.”

Amber shares one daughter, Leah, 12, with Gary and a son, James, 3, with Andrew Glennon. In addition to Leah, Gary also shares a younger daughter, Emilee, with his wife Kristina.

Amber also revealed that she, Gary, and Kristina are in a better place these days. And since Amber has visitation time with Leah, it’s inevitable that she’ll see Gary and Kristina regularly.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“We are in a much better spot than we were. We are doing good and we are in contact. I see my kids so obviously I have to see them,” Amber told the outlet.

Amber has been studying psychology at Perdue University, and Gary’s wife Kristina studies nursing. Being moms to multiple kids while being in school limits how much time they can all spend together, but Amber says they try to hang out as much as possible, despite their busy schedules.

Amber Portwood is staying busy with school

“We are seeing each other as much as we can, but Kristina and me are both in school actually, and the kids are in school now too,” Amber added.

Amber, who was recently sued for unpaid HOA dues, opened up a little bit about struggling with anxiety when the pandemic first hit and revealed that taking her online college courses has helped her mental state.

“I struggled a bit but I found something to kind of get me out of my head and busier with school,” the 29-year-old mom of two said.

Teen Mom OG star insults Kristina Shirley

Earlier this year, Amber went on an Instagram Live tirade, hurling insults at Kristina and calling her a “w***e” and a “homewrecker.”

Amber shared what started as an innocent Easter selfie in April, but a fan’s comment about her son James turned the post into a Kristina-bashing session once again. Amber told her followers that Kristina “is an opportunist who puts pictures of my daughter on her Instagram for clicks.” Amber later deleted her comments.

Teen Mom OG fans will also remember earlier this year when Amber went off during the reunion special, verbally attacking Gary and insulting his wife, Kristina. She told Gary before walking off set, “You said I could trust you and I did trust you.”

“But I can’t trust your wife and she has sat there and got in the way of me and my daughter over and over and over again as you have tried to push me towards my daughter. So I’m going to head out and leave,” Amber told Gary.

Amber seems to be lying low these days, at least on social media. Most of Amber’s posts on Instagram lately involve her college studies or positive affirmations.

It sounds like Amber, Gary, and Kristina are headed in the right direction when it comes to co-parenting Leah and getting along for her sake. Hopefully the adults can continue to set a good example for the kids.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.