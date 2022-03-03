Teen Mom OG viewers think Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie looks ‘a lot older,’ ‘unrecognizable’ with her new look

Mackenzie Edwards is sporting a completely different look these days and Teen Mom OG fans think she’s “unrecognizable.” Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie Edwards has completely changed up her look and Teen Mom OG viewers think she is “unrecognizable” and looks a “lot older” than her age.

Teen Mom OG viewers came to know Mackenzie, Ryan Edwards’ wife, during the couple’s time on the series.

They have since been fired from MTV and no longer appear on Teen Mom OG, but Mackenzie still shares some events in her personal life with fans on social media.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards shows off darker hair color

On Wednesday, Mackenzie took to Instagram to share a pic of herself, which she captioned, “2022 is all about finding the best version of ourselves. Let go of the past and move on with the future. ✨ Repeat after me: you do not have to live in the shadow of your past.”

“You do not have to be the same person today that you were yesterday or 5 years ago. This year Ryan and I are moving onward and upward! 💕Come along on this journey with us! 🤩”

In her pic, the 25-year-old mom of three looked drastically different than how Teen Mom OG viewers remember her on the show.

Mackenzie smiled for the camera, showing off her new, darker hair color which she wore parted down the middle. She sported a pink tank top with black jeans and held a coffee cup as she stood against a countertop.

Teen Mom Chatter shared a screenshot of Mackenzie’s post, next to two photos from 2017 in which Mackenzie sported platinum blonde hair and was noticeably heavier. The caption on their post read, “Then vs now #MackenzieStandifer May 2017: when her and #RyanEdwards got married before he headed off to rehab. #MackenzieEdwards 2022 is almost unrecognizable!”

Teen Mom OG viewers think Mackenzie is ‘unrecognizable,’ looks ‘way’ older with new hair color

Teen Mom OG viewers who saw the side-by-side pics couldn’t get over how drastically changed Mackenzie’s looks were and took to the comments to sound off.

One Teen Mom OG viewer felt Mackenzie looked older than her in-laws, Jen and Larry Edwards. They commented, “No way she’s 25… her and Ryan look older than Jen and Larry.”

One commenter felt that Mackenzie’s new darker hairstyle aged her. “She looks a lot older with the dark hair,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Another Teen Mom OG fan echoed the sentiment and commented, “She looks like she’s been through it! Way older with the dark hair!!”

“She aged 15 years,” voiced another one of Mackenzie’s critics. “Not sure if I feel bad though.”

Mackenzie has changed her lifestyle since her and Ryan’s departure from Teen Mom OG. She’s been focusing on getting healthier and has been promoting healthy living options on Instagram.

Mackenzie’s slimmer figure and darker hair have previously caught the attention of Teen Mom OG fans who felt she is sporting a “whole new face.”

These days, Mackenzie and Ryan stay mostly out of the limelight since parting ways with MTV. Last fall, Mackenzie said that she and Ryan are happily married and made it clear she isn’t going to harp on their past.

“We are in a happy place at the moment,” Mackenzie shared. “Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes, because we have. But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years.”

