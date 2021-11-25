Teen Mom OG viewers think Nova stole the show in season finale after birth of her baby sister Rya

Teen Mom OG viewers were loving Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter Nova’s appearance on the finale. Pic credit: MTV

Nova Baltierra won over the hearts of Teen Mom OG viewers after Tuesday night’s finale episode.

During the Teen Mom OG finale, viewers watched Catelynn and Tyler welcome their fourth daughter, Rya Rose.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter Nova stayed home with her little sister Vaeda while Tyler’s mom babysat them.

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra’s daughter Nova stole the show on Teen Mom OG

After a quick but painful labor, Catelynn and Tyler introduced baby Rya to her sisters via video chat.

In the adorable clip, Nova was beyond excited to meet her newest baby sister, albeit through the screen of a tablet.

Nova is only six years old, but she acted like a preteen with her mature questions and comments for her parents.

She was genuinely concerned whether her baby sister Rya’s birth weight was normal and noted that Rya weighed six pounds, the same number as her age.

Teen Mom OG fans flocked to Twitter after the episode and gushed over Nova’s show-stealing scene.

Teen Mom OG viewers gush over Nova’s scene

“Nova is adorable!! ‘Is her weight okay? For a newborn? She’s six pounds & I’m six!’ Little lady said run me the stats on my baby sis, please & thanks,” commented one Teen Mom OG fan, gushing over Nova’s adorable clip.

Another wrote, “Omgggg! Nova is simply the cutest! I love her personality so charming, intelligent, and excited she’s brilliant.”

“I love nova she is so intelligent and sweet, it was the I’m proud of you for me tonight 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 that was the cutest #TeenMomOG and that’s really normal for a new born 😍 she is gonna be something amazing I feel it!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @TeddishaAshley/@mileycfan4eva/@ClantonShavonn/Twitter

Nova has matured and grown before Teen Mom OG viewers’ eyes and this season, especially, she’s shown just how sweet she is, and she has her parents to at least partially thank for that.

When Catelynn and Tyler explained adoption to Nova, Teen Mom OG viewers applauded them for being “amazing” parents to Nova.

This isn’t the first time that Teen Mom OG fans have praised Tyler and Catelynn for their parenting efforts.

One Teen Mom OG viewer recently praised the couple for overcoming so much together from a young age and Tyler was sure to show his appreciation, despite admitting to sometimes questioning his “significance.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus. Check back soon for premiere dates for the Teen Mom OG reunion special and the Teen Mom spinoff.