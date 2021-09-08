Teen Mom OG viewers confused about seeing Ryan Edwards and his family after reports they were fired

Viewers were surprised to see Ryan Edwards and his parents on Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Season 10 of Teen Mom OG premiered last night and viewers got quite the surprise when Ryan Edwards, along with his parents Jen and Larry, were featured. Reports emerged months ago that the Edwards family were fired by the network following Larry’s confrontation with Taylor McKinney at the reunion.

However, Ryan and his family showed up in the first episode and it left viewers very confused.

Teen Mom OG viewers confused by the Edwards family

The first episode of Teen Mom OG aired last night and Ryan Edwards was a topic of conversation in Maci’s storyline. The episode picked up after the reunion where Taylor and Larry had their big blowout.

In one scene, we saw Ryan, Jen, and Larry talking about the situation and once again blaming Maci for Ryan’s relationship — or lack thereof with their son Bentley. However, their presence on the show came as quite a surprise because, well, weren’t they fired?

Viewers took to Instagram while the episode aired to express their confusion at seeing Ryan and his family on the show, and they want answers.

“Wait a minute! I thought Maci got the Edwards family fired from #TeenMomOG?” wrote one confused Twitter user.

“Why are Jen and Larry on the tv? I thought they all got fired??” questioned someone else.

Another viewer also wrote, “Can someone please explain to me why Jen and Larry are on my screen right now? I thought they were fired and/or left the show.”

To add some clarity to the situation, it seems Ryan and his family started filming before they got the ax. So they will be featured in a few episodes as part of Maci’s storyline.

Usually, the Teen Mom OG’s storyline is centered around her contentious relationship with the Edwards family so it will be interesting to see what else she has to offer this season, once Ryan and his family are completely phased out.

Ryan Edwards and his parents bashed for their behavior

Ryan and his family’s appearance on Teen Mom OG so far have already resulted in a slew of negative comments and we’re only one episode in.

Viewers are already fed up with the lack of accountability regarding his relationship with Bentley, and the fact that Larry and Jen continue to enable the behavior.

“It’s kind of crazy that Ryan’s parents can’t see how horrible Ryan has been to Bentley and can’t get that Bentley is older and can see it,” wrote one Twitter user.

At this point I don’t know who is worse.. Ryan or his parents 😵‍💫🥴 #TeenMom #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/IG1oRTrTPd — meags (@meagssxo) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, one TV viewer called Larry and Jen “delusional” for making excuses for Ryan’s “sorry a** for years.”

Were you surprised to see Ryan and his family on the show last night?

