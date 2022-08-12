Teen Mom OG: Tyler Baltierra shows off ripped physique in shirtless before-and-after pics

Tyler has transformed his physique, losing pounds and gaining muscle. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Tyler Baltierra is celebrating the hard work he put in recently, sharing before-and-after pics of his new trimmer, more cut physique.

Tyler is showing off the fruits of his labor after following a strict fitness regime.

Since filming for Teen Mom OG has come to an end — as it will soon merge with the cast of Teen Mom 2 for the spinoff, The Next Chapter — Tyler has had more time to focus on his personal goals.

Among those goals has been getting in better shape. Not only has Tyler focused on getting lean via healthier nutrition, but he’s also been hitting the gym hard, adding bulk to his physique.

The 30-year-old father of four has crushed his fitness goals and made sure to share his progress with his 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

Tyler proved that he’s been putting in the work in the kitchen and in the gym, taking to Instagram to share before-and-after photos of his progress since March.

Tyler Baltierra shares shirtless before-and-after pics of fitness results

In the carousel post, Tyler first showed off his shirtless body in March, compared to the present day. The changes were obvious and impressive, with Tyler’s waistline looking trimmer, taking on more of the highly coveted V-shape so many men aim to attain. His second slide was a close-up shot of his before photo, while the last slide was a close-up of his current progress.

Tyler captioned his post, “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining! Top Pic: end of MARCH (203lbs at the end of my bulk) Bottom Pic: NOW (179lbs at the end of my cut).”

“I’m pretty happy with the results,” Tyler continued. “It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again!”

Tyler noted that he shifted his goals and focused on “aesthetics/muscle building.” Although he still has a long way to go before he reaches his ultimate goal, he wanted to keep himself accountable by sharing his progress. He was also sure to thank his trainer and nutritional coach for their help in the process.

Teen Mom OG alum is ready for ‘dad bod winter’

In the comments section, Tyler received plenty of adoration from his followers, who were clearly impressed with his hard work and results.

One of Tyler’s followers penned, “shoulders looking 🔥” while another left a slew of flexed-biceps emojis.

Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Another commenter jokingly told Tyler, “Damn bro I gotta git on this, it’s been a dad bod summer haha.”

Tyler quipped that he’s ready to enjoy a “dad bod winter.” He replied, “@iamdustintyler bro it’s bout to be dad bod winter & spring for me too lmao! 😂 this next bulk cycle will be my longest & the highest caloric intake I’ve ever done. So bring on the fluff baby! 🤷🏻‍♂️🤣🫃🏻”

Tyler has proven to himself and his fans that self-discipline and hard work pay off in the end.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.