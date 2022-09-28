Teen Mom OG: Taylor Selfridge opens up about her and Cory Wharton’s infant daughter’s upcoming heart surgery

Taylor shared details about her and Cory’s daughter Maya’s upcoming open heart surgery. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Taylor Selfridge shared an emotional post about her and Cory Wharton’s infant daughter Maya’s upcoming open heart surgery.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Taylor and Cory’s second daughter, Maya, was born with a congenital birth defect called Tricuspid Atresia.

The newborn underwent her first surgery in June 2022 when she was just six days old and will require two more surgeries. After another open heart surgery next month, Maya will have to undergo yet another one when she’s four years old.

Already battling COVID-19 at just three months old, Maya has proven that she’s a trooper.

However, Taylor admitted that although her daughter has proven her strength, she’s still dealing with “intrusive thoughts” about all of the what-ifs involving Maya’s next surgery in October.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared a sweet photo of herself and Maya posing outdoors. She included a lengthy caption, explaining what Maya will endure over the next month and as she gets older.

Teen Mom OG alum Taylor Selfridge explains 3-month-old daughter Maya’s upcoming open heart surgery

Taylor began her caption by telling her followers, “I always get so many questions about Maya and one of the ones I see often is how do I feel as a mama with everything and I wanted to be honest.”

The 28-year-old mom of two explained that Maya will undergo a Glenn procedure which means surgeons will disconnect the superior vena cava from the heart, connecting it to the pulmonary artery, which takes blood to the lungs.

Admittedly, Taylor has “never been more afraid of anything” in her life, but she said that due to the messages she’s received from other moms whose babies have been diagnosed with Tricuspid Atresia in utero, she wants to be as open as possible.

Taylor admits the thought of surgery is ‘scary’ but has faith in Maya’s cardiologists

Due to also undergoing a cath lab procedure – to place a catheter via a small incision – Maya will be going under anesthesia twice in two weeks, a “scary” thought for her mom, Taylor.

Although Taylor has faith in Maya’s cardiologists, she admitted that it doesn’t mean she doesn’t worry, adding, “It’s so hard as a parent but I know she’s so strong.”

Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Cory and Taylor also share their two-year-old daughter, Mila, and Cory shares his five-year-old daughter, Ryder, with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.