Teen Mom OG stars confirm they’ve wrapped filming for the reunion special

The cast of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

The cast members from Teen Mom OG have confirmed that they’ve wrapped filming on this season’s reunion special.

This season’s cast consists of Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, and Mackenzie McKee.

Most of the moms from the cast have shared pics and videos on social media of themselves at the taping for the reunion.

Teen Mom OG reunion pics: Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra

Catelynn’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 20 to share some videos of himself and Catelynn arriving at the studio.

In one clip, Tyler and Catelynn rode in a golf cart as they approached the studio. Tyler showed Catelynn seated next to him, sporting a clear plastic face shield.

In another clip, Tyler showed the Teen Mom OG Reunion hosts, Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab, seated on their very recognizable curved sofa on the stage as they filmed.

Tyler Baltierra shared some footage of himself and Catelynn at the reunion. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Teen Mom OG reunion pics: Cheyenne Floyd

Cheyenne Floyd celebrated her 29th birthday while on set for the Teen Mom OG reunion.

The new mom of two shared a pic of herself inside her makeup trailer on set, which was decked out with birthday decorations.

Cheyenne posed in her trailer for the reunion. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne sported a pastel-striped dress and showed off some major leg as she posed for a gorgeous pic, showing off her long waves.

In another snap, shared by @teenmom.tea, Cheyenne posed with some of the cast from Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant, including Kiaya Elliott, Brianna Jaramillo, and Kayla Sessler.

Teen Mom OG reunion pics: Amber Portwood

In pics shared by The Sun, Amber Portwood made her appearance in New York City when she was spotted arriving at the airport with a mystery man, who was later reported to be an MTV employee.

Amber Portwood was seen arriving at the airport for the Teen Mom OG reunion. Pic credit: BACKGRID/Courtesy of The Sun

Teen Mom OG reunion pics: Mackenzie McKee

Mackenzie McKee shared her Teen Mom OG reunion pics on her Instagram feed with a caption that read, “And that’s a wrap.”

In the pics, she and her husband Josh McKee hung out in her makeup trailer, posing for a few selfies.

Mackenzie’s dad, Brad Douthit, joined her and Josh on the couch on stage in another pic.

Teen Mom OG reunion pics: Maci Bookout

Maci Bookout has yet to share any pics or videos from the Teen Mom OG reunion, but Catelynn Baltierra shared a couple of pics on Instagram that included Maci in them.

“Love you ladies ❤️😍” Catelynn captioned the pic, which showed herself posing with Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, and Maci Bookout, all of whom she tagged in the post.

Maci looked adorable, sporting double buns in her hair, a leopard print tee underneath of a black blazer, and paired it with jeans and low-heeled, black boots.

Last season’s reunion ended with Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney walking off stage after getting into a verbal altercation with Ryan Edwards’s parents, Jen and Larry.

Last year’s reunion also saw Amber Portwood walk off stage for her segment with her baby daddy, Gary Shirley.

Amber felt as though she was being ganged up on and calmly walked off stage, but not before telling Gary, “Your wife is absolutely horrible.”

It won’t be long before the Teen Mom OG reunion special is aired, so stay tuned for a premiere date.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.