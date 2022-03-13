Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra pens sweet message for wife Catelynn on her 30th birthday

Tyler Baltierra shared a sweet message for his wife Catelynn on her 30th birthday. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra penned a thoughtful poem for his wife Catelynn on her 30th birthday.

March 12 marked Catelynn Baltierra’s 30th birthday and her husband Tyler was sure to let her know how special she is to him.

Tyler loves to write and recently put his skills to the test when he penned a poem for his wife on Instagram.

Tyler Baltierra wishes wife Catelynn a happy 30th birthday with sweet message

Tyler shared a series of photos throughout their 15-year-long relationship which he captioned, “HAPPY 30th BIRTHDAY to the most amazing woman, mother & wife. I love you more than I could ever express with words…but I love trying anyway 😍”

In the rest of his caption, Tyler praised Catelynn for standing by him and being his strength through all of their struggles.

“With you next to me is where I want to lay, My fingers through your hair & your head on my chest is my favorite place to stay,” read one line of Tyler’s sweet poem.

He ended his caption saying, “Happy Birthday babe, I love you so much! @catelynnmtv ❤️🥰 #15YearsStrong#MiddleSchoolSweethearts”

Plenty of Tyler’s followers flocked to the comments section to wish his wife a happy 30th birthday.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars send Catelynn happy birthday wishes

Tyler and Catelynn’s Teen Mom OG co-star Mackenzie McKee wrote, “Happy Birthday to the beautiful @catelynnmtv”

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry commented, “Happy birthday!!!!!!! @catelynnmtv ❤️”

Over on her own Instagram, Catelynn shared some pics and video from her 30th birthday celebration.

In one of her multiple birthday posts, Catelynn shared a series of photos of herself with the caption, “30 and fine 🔥🤤😍”

In the pics, Catelynn posed with two bottles of champagne — one in each hand — as she posed for the camera. In one slide, Catelynn stuck out her tongue as she showed off her freshly dyed purple hair.

The second slide showed Catelynn with one leg propped up on a table as she pretended to chug from one of the bottles of champagne. Catelynn also posed in her low-cut, crisscross v-neck top, black faux leather leggings and black booties.

Tyler and Catelynn have withstood a lot as a couple, including placing their firstborn daughter Carly for adoption when they were teenagers. Since then, they have welcomed three more daughters: Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya, 6 months.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.