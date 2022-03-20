Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee supports Kail Lowry amid her depression battle

Kail Lowry found support in Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee amid her battle with depression. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is surrounded by chaos in her personal life lately and Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG offered her support.

Except for her dating situation, Kail is an open book when it comes to sharing her personal life on social media.

Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry embroiled in several feuds

Kail is currently embroiled in several feuds. She’s been in a years-long squabble with her Teen Mom co-star Briana DeJesus and things amped up recently.

In addition to Briana, Kail also has some major, ongoing beef with two of her baby daddies, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez.

Amid all of the drama, Kail took to Twitter recently to tell her fans, “Depression is kicking my a**.”

Kail received an outpouring of support from her Twitter followers and recently, Mackenzie offered a bit of encouragement when she replied to her tweet, “Sending love ❤”

Following her response to Kail’s text, Mackenzie took to Twitter to share a message of her own with her 363.6k followers.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee offers support to Kail Lowry

“Every human you come across is battling something internally that you don’t know about. Some worse than others,” Mackenzie wrote. “But dang, we could all make a huge shift if we just start being kind to one another. It’s free too so that’s cool.”

In some ways, Mackenzie can relate to Kail’s recent struggles. Mackenzie admitted she was “completely broken” after claiming MTV cut ties with her without explanation.

Mackenzie has been inexplicably left out of promotional videos with the rest of the cast of Teen Mom OG, was not invited to film Teen Mom Family Reunion, and has never been asked to sit with the other moms on the couch during reunions.

Still, Mackenzie maintains that she wasn’t fired from MTV, but has just been treated as though she’s not part of the cast.

Kail, on the other hand, has consciously chosen not to film for Teen Mom 2 as often. During a recent podcast episode Kail revealed that she’s having “a really hard time” sharing certain aspects of her personal life on the show any longer.

In addition, Kail declined the offer to film TMFR, citing financial reasons. However, Teen Mom 2 viewers think Kail avoided TMFR in order to steer clear of her enemy, Briana.

Despite the feuds she’s facing, whether self-inflicted or not, Kail has found not only the support from friends, but from Mackenzie, who can empathize with airing her personal matters for all to see.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.