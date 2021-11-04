Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Mckee explains why she’s currently living in a trailer park in Florida

Mackenzie took to social media to explain why she’s living in a trailer park in a vacation spot in Florida. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee explained why she is currently living in a mobile home in Florida.

Mackenzie has had a lot happen in the past couple of years, between losing her mother to cancer, marriage problems, her kids’ behavioral issues, and recently, a move to Florida.

Originally hailing from Oklahoma, Mackenzie made the nearly 1,300-mile drive to Florida with her three kids in tow to begin a new life and advance her career.

Mackenzie, who just returned from a brief social media hiatus, recently took to Instagram to record a live video, explaining why she’s now living in a trailer park in a Florida vacation spot.

The 27-year-old mom of three explained that she and her husband Josh McKee’s lease was about to expire on the home they were renting. Teen Mom OG viewers got glimpses inside and outside of Mackenzie’s home this season on the show.

Mackenzie and Josh owned an Airbnb home in their native Oklahoma and were renting their most recent home.

However, Mackenzie and Josh thought they would be able to extend their lease, knowing its expiration was soon approaching.

She claimed they were initially told they could extend the lease but that the owner changed their mind when the lease was up.

Mackenzie’s family was ‘about to be homeless’

“Wow, we’re about to be homeless in 30 days,” Mackenzie told her fans of how she felt when she discovered she had such a short amount of time to find a new home. “And I’m not moving back to Oklahoma … like, I work here.”

Mackenzie and Josh were able to sell their Airbnb home just five days after listing it, and she began to search for rentals. Because they didn’t want to rent again, they would use the time they thought they had to extend their lease and prepare to purchase at the beginning of 2022.

However, Mackenzie began looking for rentals because they had no other choice and had trouble finding one. She preferred a one or two-month rental but couldn’t find any available homes to accommodate her.

They drove back to Oklahoma to unpack their old house, left for L.A. for the taping of the Teen Mom OG reunion, drove back to Oklahoma to pick up their kids, then trekked back to Florida.

Having no home to return to in Florida, Mackenzie revealed that they stayed in a hotel for two weeks. They ended up renting the trailer because a friend recommended it, they had one trailer available, and it was their only option.

Mackenzie and Josh have since found a home to purchase in Florida, and they move on November 30.

