Teen Mom OG spoilers: Maci Bookout ‘didn’t appreciate’ Larry and Jen Edwards ‘lying’ to the tabloids

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout said she “didn’t appreciate” Ryan Edwards’s parents “lying” about her to the tabloids.

After the last season of Teen Mom OG, things came to a head at the reunion special when Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney got into it with Ryan’s dad, Larry.

Taylor and Larry nearly duked it out on set, and their squabble ended in Maci and Taylor storming off the set.

Since then, Ryan Edwards, along with his wife Mackenzie and parents Jen and Larry, have all been fired by MTV and are no longer part of the Teen Mom OG cast.

Maci reflected on the reunion debacle on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG and admitted that she and Taylor “grew frustrated” with Ryan’s parents.

Maci Bookout ‘didn’t appreciate’ Ryan Edwards’ parents ‘lying to the tabloids’

“Taylor and I grew really frustrated with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry,” Maci said during a voice-over in the clip.

She added, “We didn’t appreciate that they lied to the tabloids about us, and they ignored Bentley’s feelings.”

Maci told Taylor, “Jen and Larry, they were slowly but surely shooting themselves in the foot,” as footage from the tumultuous reunion segment played on the screen.

Maci added, “And I don’t know what it means for the future.”

With her relationship up in the air between Jen and Larry, Maci met a friend for lunch to talk about it.

Maci recounted the “disaster of a reunion” for her friend, telling her that “Larry, like, his body language and his face and the way he was talking, he was like gritting his teeth and like, pointing his finger and like, Taylor didn’t do anything wrong.”

Maci’s friend agreed that Taylor wasn’t in the wrong and said that Taylor did what any other father or husband would do in his position.

Maci’s friend asked if Bentley knew anything about what went down at the reunion. Maci disclosed that she and Taylor told him what happened.

Maci Bookout has beef with Jen and Larry ‘blatantly ignoring’ Bentley’s feelings

Maci said she asked Bentley if he was mad or worried about the situation, and she claimed that his response was, “Not really.”

However, Maci believed that Bentley most likely was affected by what happened between his stepdad and his grandparents and probably knew it was coming.

Maci told her friend that she let Bentley know to tell her or Taylor if he was feeling worried, and they could talk about it.

“I’m sorry, but Jen and Larry are grown a** people,” Maci added. “I don’t give a s**t if you don’t like me. I don’t care what you say, I don’t care whatever … But when you’re blatantly ignoring my child’s feelings, then I have a problem.”

Ahead of tonight’s premiere of Season 10 of Teen Mom OG, Maci talked to E! News about the current status of her relationships with Jen and Larry.

Maci, who claimed Ryan hasn’t seen Bentley in over a month, admitted, “Right now, we honestly don’t have any real communication or relationship with them.”

“As far as Jen and Larry go, I’m not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don’t want it to be forced,” Maci admitted.

Although Ryan, Mackenzie, Jen, and Larry were fired from Teen Mom OG, viewers may see them in some early episodes, as those segments were filmed before they were let go.

Catch up with the rest of Maci’s storyline tonight, along with the rest of the moms — Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, and Mackenzie McKee — on an all-new season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.