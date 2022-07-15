Teen Mom OG: See what Maci Bookout’s son Maverick did that had her calling him ‘tough as nails’

Maci’s youngest son Maverick was “tough as nails” in a recent video. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout shared a video of her son Maverick that had her calling him “tough as nails.”

Maci’s 6-year-old son Maverick is a bit of a daredevil so it was no surprise that he took matters into his own hands when he had a loose tooth recently.

Maci took to Instagram to share a video of Maverick, which she captioned, “Mav pulled out his first tooth!!! 🦷🧚🏼👏🏻”

In the clip, Maverick used a tissue to wiggle one of his bottom teeth, eventually loosening it enough that it came out before he exclaimed, “I got it!”

Maverick’s big sister Jayde cheered him on, as well as Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney, who could be heard in the background celebrating Maverick’s accomplishment.

“Dude, you’re tough as nails!” Maci exclaimed at the end of the video before telling Maverick to show his new toothless grin to the camera; he obliged, sharing a big smile for Maci’s 4.3 million Instagram followers.

Maci’s followers found the video adorable, but there was a common message among them: Maverick looks just like his big brother, Bentley!

Maci shares three kids with her two exes — she and Ryan Edwards share their 13-year-old son Bentley and she shares Maverick, 6, and Jayde, 7, with her husband Taylor McKinney. As it turns out, Maci’s genes must be strong because most of the fans agree that Maverick and Bentley are nearly identical.

“Adorable! His sissy was so thrilled for him!!” one fan wrote before pointing out, “He looks just like Bentley!”

More comments flooded Maci’s post, many of them echoing the sentiment. Another fan commented, “He looks so much like Bentley.”

“Man he looks like Bentleys twin,” commented another fan, pointing out Maci’s sons’ resemblance to each other. “I thought it was a younger Bentley,” read another comment while one fan thought the video was of Maverick’s big brother: “I thought this was old footage of Bentley lol.”

Although it looks like Maci has her hands full with three kids, the Teen Mom OG star recently shared that she and Taylor are considering adopting a child some day to add to their brood.

Telling In Touch that she’s not interested in anymore biological children, Maci added, “Adoption, though, is definitely still on the table. It’s just a matter of the right time…”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.