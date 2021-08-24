Teen Mom OG: Ryan Edwards thinks Maci Bookout poisoned their son Bentley against him

Ryan Edwards hasn’t seen son Bentley in over a month. Pic credit: MTV

Things have taken a turn for the worse between Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout and her baby daddy Ryan Edwards who claimed she won’t let him see their son. Things have been rocky between the exes for quite some time and last season, things continued on a downward spiral.

Now Ryan is claiming that he hasn’t seen their 12-year-old son Bentley in over a month and he thinks that Maci has poisoned the tween against him.

Last season fans bashed Ryan for his behavior regarding Bentley–who was desperately trying to maintain a relationship with his dad.

However, after years of unmet expectations, Bentley wanted to go to therapy with his dad to rebuild their bond.

Ryan initially refused but later decided to honor Bentley’s request. However, according to Ryan, his ex has now put a stop to that!

Ryan Edwards hasn’t seen Bentley in over a month

Ryan Edwards had a recent chat with The Sun and revealed what has been happening between him and Maci, and things are not going well.

The recently fired Teen Mom OG cast member told the media outlet that he has not seen his son and neither has his parents Jen and Larry who’ve also been featured on the show.

“We haven’t seen Bentley for over a month,” confessed Ryan. “I haven’t seen him, my mom and dad haven’t seen him, nobody has seen him.”

“I did go to therapy with Bentley, Maci has kind of put a halt on everything after my dad and Taylor had that argument,” he continued.

Ryan is referring to the dramatic faceoff between Maci’s husband Taylor McKinney and Larry during the Teen Mom OG reunion. Ryan and his wife Mackenzie refused to do a face-to-face at the reunion with Maci and Taylor after feuding all season so Larry and Jen joined them on stage, and things didn’t go well.

Ryan Edwards says he misses son Bentley

During Ryan’s chat with the media outlet, he made it clear that his family has still not made amends with Maci.

Since their drama at the reunion Ryan and his family have since been fired from Teen Mom OG–a move they have blamed on Maci.

“Maci wants people to apologize to her, my mom probably would, but I told my wife ‘If you’re not sorry then don’t say you’re sorry.’ Don’t blow smoke up their a** for no reason,” said Ryan.

He told the media outlet, “I don’t speak at all with Maci. I miss Bentley for sure.”

And as for whether he thinks Maci has “poisoned” their son Bentley against him, the 33 -year-old admitted, “A little bit, it feels like it. It hurts and it’s painful, for sure.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG premieres on September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.