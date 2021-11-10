Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie Mckee shares photo of son giving her insulin — Here’s what people had to say

Mackenzie McKee shared a pic of her son administering insulin to her and Teen Mom OG fans reacted. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee shared a pic of her son Broncs administering insulin to her and her fans reacted.

Mackenzie is a Type 1 diabetic which means her body doesn’t produce insulin so she has to carefully monitor her blood sugars.

Type 1 diabetes has no cure and is potentially fatal, but it can be managed with diet, regular monitoring, insulin therapy, and exercise, as Mackenzie has proven.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom OG star has been open about her struggles with diabetes.

Mackenzie recently told her fans that she was proud to raise awareness about the incurable disease through her platform on Teen Mom OG.

Mackenzie McKee shares pic of son Broncs administering insulin

In honor of National Diabetes Month, Mackenzie shared a pic on her Instagram page on Monday, November 8 of her youngest child, son Broncs, administering insulin to her.

“Mommas sweet boy. ❤️❤️❤️. He’s always taking care of me,” Mackenzie captioned her pic. “All of my kids understand what to do when my sugar raises or drops, and how to give me my insulin.”

In a second slide, Mackenzie hugged Broncs as he sat on her lap in a screenshot from an episode of Teen Mom OG.

Mackenzie’s fans were happy to see that she was using her platform to continue to raise awareness about diabetes. They were also impressed that she taught her children how to take action if her sugar rises or drops too much.

Teen Mom OG fans praise Mackenzie McKee’s efforts

“Wow that’s awesome you showed them how to do this!! So important 👏,” commented one of Mackenzie’s followers.

Another fan commented, “That is amazing. It also teaches them compassion and how to pay attention to the needs of others. Good job mama.”

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

One of Mackenzie’s followers commented simply with two heart-eyes emojis.

When a diabetic’s blood sugars spike and drop, so do their moods, as Mackenzie explained during a preview clip for November 9’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

Mackenzie apologized in advance before this season of Teen Mom OG, telling her fans that she acted “psycho” during some scenes due to her out-of-whack blood sugars and hormone surges.

The mom of three also told her fans that her diabetes has worsened. “It’s been rough,” she tweeted in May 2021. “I can feel my eye sight getting weaker and I don’t want to start losing limbs.”

Mackenzie takes care of her health by exercising — she owns and operates Body by Mac, a fitness company — along with regular monitoring.

It’s a lot for Mackenzie to manage her disease, raise her three children, and run a business, but she somehow manages to do it all.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.