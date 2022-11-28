Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee says she ‘finally agreed’ to date again following split from Josh McKee

Mackenzie said she agreed to date but has decided to remain single after being lied to. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee says she was single and ready to mingle until she got played.

Mackenzie and her husband of nine years, Josh McKee, went their separate ways, going public with their split in July 2022.

Currently, in legal divorce proceedings, Mackenzie initially told her fans that she wanted to wait at least a year before diving back into the dating pool again.

At the same time, she’s been refocusing on falling in love with herself, running her business, and co-parenting her and Josh’s three kids.

But Mackenzie had a change of heart when she agreed to go on a date with a mystery man.

Mackenzie recently shared a tweet with her 365.5k followers (which has since been deleted), revealing that she was talked into dating again, only to be lied to by a potential suitor.

“Finally agreed to a date,” Mackenzie tweeted. “And my friends did some digging to find out he lied about his name, job, dead baby mama, and criminal record …. guys these men be playin. I’m staying single.”

Although Mackenzie waited a few months before agreeing to date following her split, Josh has already debuted the new woman in his life.

Dubbed as a Mackenzie lookalike by some Teen Mom OG fans, Josh’s girlfriend is single mom Halie Low, who went public with their romance first on Instagram.

Halie shared a photo of herself and Josh posing from inside a bar on November 6, and Josh debuted their romance just six days later with a photo of himself kissing Halie’s midriff as she straddled his lap.

Instead of being bitter, Mackenzie took the high road when she responded to the news of Josh and Halie’s romance. Recording a TikTok, Mackenzie told her followers that she got on her hands and knees and prayed for Josh instead of wishing him ill will. In addition, Mackenzie was hopeful that she and Halie can be friends, even hoping to invite her to her home, love her children, and have a “healthy relationship” with her ex’s new girlfriend.

Teen Mom OG fans support Mackenzie amid split from Josh McKee

Although Mackenzie has seemingly moved on from her split and harbors no bad feelings towards Josh, Teen Mom OG fans have bashed her ex for his behavior and showed her their support.

Many of Josh’s critics felt he didn’t have his priorities straight and shouldn’t have shared photos of himself and Halie while Mackenzie has kept her dating life private. When one of Mackenzie’s supporters told her that she didn’t need a man in her life, she agreed, saying, “nope.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.