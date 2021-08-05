Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee lashes out after latest clickbait article claims she’s endangering her kids

Mackenzie McKee claps back after a clickbait article was posted about her. Pic credit: MTV

People are officially tired of the constant clickbait articles being posted by many stars from the Teen Mom franchise. And now Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is clapping back after one claimed she was endangering her own children.

What was meant to be a fun video of Mackenzie dancing in the kitchen with her kids — who were seen dancing on the countertops — soon turned into accusations about the 26-year-old being a danger to her children.

However, Mackenzie is clapping back at the claims.

Mackenzie Mckee claps back at clickbait posts

The clickbait article about Mackenzie was posted to the social media pages of a few Teen Mom stars and she recently lashed out against that.

Initially, Mackenzie posted a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Story which read, “Mackenzie caught endangering her children in shocking new video,” and at first she was laughing at the clickbait.

“I’m dead, y’all stupid,” wrote Mackenzie followed by several laughing emojis.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

However, it soon became clear that the Teen Mom OG cast member did not find anything funny about the situation, judging by her next post.

“Just sit back and imagine your career being tearing other mothers down…Like that’s your job,” wrote Mackenzie, who was likely referring to the fact that several of other Teen Moms had the clickbait posted to their pages.

She continued, “You spend every second of every day wanting to find bad on others. What a toxic life. I feel so bad for the people who chose that path in life. You could never be happy or feel good about yourself.”

Chances are, Mackenzie got some flack from people who read the headline because she later posted another message about cancel culture.

“Being a business owner who works her [butt] off and in the spotlight means people striving every day to cancel you so your hard work gets shut down,” she wrote. “It’s an everyday battle and I can’t believe canceling is a thing.”

Teen Moms stars constantly post clickbait

Mackenzie is not the only one annoyed at the constant clickbait article posted by other Teen Mom cast members. Viewers are constantly calling out the MTV stars out for the annoying articles posted to their Instagram Story section.

They often have sensationalized headlines urging their followers to swipe up and read the entire story– which is usually a letdown and far from what the title indicated. However, many of these reality TV personalities with large followings get paid by companies to have the clickbait articles posted for millions of followers to see.

Just last week controversial Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans got in trouble with Ashley Jones’ mother for posting clickbait content about Bariki Smith.

However, since this is another source of income for some Teen Moms it’s doubtful that we’ll see a change in these annoying clickbait articles anytime soon.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.