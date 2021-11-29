Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee contacted by Supernanny Jo Frost amid viewer concerns about her parenting

Mackenzie McKee gets a call from Supernanny. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/admedia/MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee recently got a phone call from the most famous nanny on TV, Supernanny star Jo Frost. After getting backlash for her parenting all season long, concerned viewers took matters into their own hands and contacted Jo about Mackenzie and her kids.

Supernanny was a popular TV show that aired on ABC for several seasons and then later on Lifetime before being canceled. It starred Jo Frost, who traveled the country to help stressed-out parents struggling with problematic kids.

Jo would spend time in the home observing the families and then help to fix the kids’ behavioral issues. Now Jo wants to use her 30 years of professional experience to help the Teen Mom OG star and her family.

Mackenzie McKee says viewers are concerned about son Broncs

The Teen Mom OG star caught a lot of flack this season for her children’s behavior on TV. Most specifically her son Broncs who’s been acting out and was even held back from moving on to the next grade.

After watching the show, fans grew concerned and contacted Supernanny Jo Frost who then reached out to the MTV star and Mackenzie opened up about this in a TikTok video.

“In the reality TV world, or being in the spotlight, you can do one little thing and it’s just magnified,” noted Mackenzie. “My storyline this season is that my kids are bad, like really bad, I have no control over them.”

She continued, “If you guys see the messages I got from very concerned fans diagnosing Broncs with everything under the moon and sun… so it’s just talked about a lot on this season.”

” A lot of people are worried,” added Mackenzie.

So worried, in fact, that they contacted the only person they think can help Mackenzie and her family and that’s Supernanny.

Mackenzie McKee says Supernanny wants to help her

Mackenzie McKee went on to explain that she got an unexpected phone call after an episode of Teen Mom OG aired a few weeks ago.

“After the last episode aired someone reached out to me and she’s like ‘Hey you have some concerned fans who reached out to me, told me to reach out to you, how can I help you? Like I wanna come to your house and help you.'”

Mackenzie said she asked who was calling and the person said, “Oh I’m Jo Frost…I’m Jo Frost Supernanny.”

“I thought it was a joke. I thought I was being punked, it was real,” said the mom-of-three. “I got a call because you guys are concerned about my son. I can’t make this stuff up.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus on MTV.