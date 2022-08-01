Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee calls out critics who say she’ll go ‘downhill’ after split from Josh McKee

Mackenzie had some choice words for those who doubted her in her new single life. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is single and ready to mingle and had some choice words for critics who are doubting her.

Mackenzie made it clear that she won’t be taking any lip from her haters from now on. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie officially announced her split from her husband Josh McKee after 12 years.

Mackenzie dropped some major hints before making her big announcement, and many Teen Mom OG viewers weren’t shocked, given the nature of Josh and Mackenzie’s relationship history.

The 27-year-old Florida resident recently enjoyed her newfound freedom as a single woman. Over the weekend, she joined some friends for a night out on the town, dressed as Britney Spears in her early years as an entertainer.

Following her night out, Mackenzie reflected on some of the comments she’s received from her doubters, who she says weren’t there for her when she truly needed them.

Taking to Twitter, Mackenzie wrote, “People see me unleashed and finally happy after years of hell ‘I’m worried you are gonna go downhill’ b***h why were you not worried when I was suicidal and being emotionally abused daily. I’m good and free. Never been better in fact.”

Mackenzie McKee calls out those who weren’t there for her when she needed them most

Mackenzie’s tweet was mostly met with words of encouragement from her 365.5K followers, but some weren’t so supportive.

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

“Love this for you,” read a comment from one of Mackenzie’s supporters.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Another fan showed their support by offering their own experience: “Been there. Done that. Leaving was the BEST thing I ever did. Keep going!!”

However, some of Mackenzie’s followers were critical of her decisions.

One critic accused Mackenzie of forgetting about the fans who showed concern about her and claimed that she ignored them and instead chose to keep standing by Josh’s side.

Teen Mom OG critics bash Mackenzie for comments about not being supported

“People WERE worried but you flipped out and defended him any time we spoke up,” read one comment.

Another one of Mackenzie’s critics felt that she threw in the towel too soon and told her, “I’ve watched the show from the beginning & I saw you go off on Josh many times & he just kept his mouth shut. You were hard to get along with & I’m sure he was too but marriage is a commitment that shouldn’t be broken. Have you ever heard of counseling? 12 years is a long time.”

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie and Josh share three children: 10-year-old son Gannon, 8-year-old daughter Jaxie, and 5-year-old son Broncs.

Although things looked as though they were going well between Mackenzie and Josh, her actions have proven otherwise. After relocating from Oklahoma to Florida, Josh was initially unsure he wanted to join his wife, but eventually made the trek down south to join Mackenzie and their kids in The Sunshine State.

Despite opening a business together and purchasing a beautiful new home in Florida, Mackenzie and Josh’s marital problems proved to be too much to recover from. The couple has broken up and gotten back together more times than Teen Mom OG fans can count and it looks as though this time, they’ve gone their separate ways for good.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.