Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie McKee and husband Josh test positive for COVID-19

Mackenzie and Josh McKee have tested positive for COVID-19. Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie and Josh McKee are the latest cast members from the Teen Mom franchise to test positive for COVID-19.

Mackenzie told her followers that she and Josh contracted the virus, but their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, did not.

The 26-year-old Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to ask her followers a question about food not tasting good after having COVID-19.

“Anyone feel like no food [tastes] good after having COVID? I have to force myself to eat and ya girl has never had that problem,” Mackenzie asked her followers.

Mackenzie, who previously has said she’s “glad” Josh cheated on her, didn’t announce that she had contracted the virus prior, so one of her followers asked, “Did you get the Rona? Hope you and the kiddos are okay[.]”

The MTV star clarified and responded, “I was positive with absolutely zero symptoms. Josh took it hard and the kids never got it. We all have been isolated for 14 days and officially all negative and ok 🙏. My love and prayers goes out to everyone who didn’t get so lucky[.]”

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie and Josh join several other cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 who have contracted the virus this summer.

Other stars from the Teen Mom franchise test positive for COVID-19

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2, along with her four sons, all contracted COVID-19 while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

Although Leah Messer, Kail’s castmate, joined her in the Dominican Republic, she escaped contracting the virus and reassured her fans that she tested negative, allowing her to film for Teen Mom 2.

Leah did have a scare last season on Teen Mom 2, however, when her ex-husband and baby daddy Jeremy Calvert tested positive.

Shortly after Kail revealed her positive diagnosis, her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host Vee Rivera revealed that she was also battling the virus.

At the time, Kail wasn’t aware that she was carrying the virus and inadvertently spread it to Vee during a taping of their podcast.

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Kail for being a “super spreader” for traveling so much, which she later denied.

Kail and Vee issued an apology to their Baby Mama No Drama podcast listeners after they made light of contracting COVID-19, which Teen Mom 2 fans found to be “insensitive.”

The newest Teen Mom 2 cast member, Ashley Jones, also battled COVID-19 in August, as reported by her mom, Tea.

“Thank you for your support. Please pray for a speedy recovery as Ashley recovers from COVID 19,” Tea told her followers of her daughter Ashley.

Ashley made a full recovery, but Teen Mom 2 fans called her out for going back out too soon after battling COVID-19.

Another Teen Mom 2 cast member, Briana DeJesus, had a scare and worried she had contracted the virus after complaining of “the worst headache.” Briana reported that she received a negative test result, but her fans still urged her to get retested.

Although Teen Mom OG fans are looking forward to a new season, Mackenzie admitted earlier this year that she isn’t.

“I’m kinda not looking forward to this season on [Teen Mom OG],” Mackenzie tweeted. “My hormones going [whack], plus crazy blood sugars, plus the sucky part of grief and just being a human ya know. I went psycho a few times so I’m sorry [in] advance.”

Mackenzie and Josh will join the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast — including Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, and Maci Bookout — when they return next week for an all-new season.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.