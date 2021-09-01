Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie Edwards responds to having more kids with Ryan Edwards

Mackenzie Edwards responded to comments about having more children with Ryan Edwards. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards responded to comments about expanding her family with her husband Ryan Edwards.

Mackenzie made it clear that she isn’t interested in adding any more kids to her and Ryan’s brood.

The 24-year-old mom of three shares two biological children with Ryan, son Jagger, 2, and daughter Stella, 1.

Mackenzie also has a son, Hudson, from a past relationship, and Ryan shares son Bentley with his ex Maci Bookout.

The former MTV star recently shared a pic on her Instagram account of her three kids, Hudson, Jagger, and Stella, in the backseat of her car.

“What a crew,” Mackenzie captioned the pic, which showed Hudson smiling on the left, Stella surrounded by stuffed animals in the middle, and Jagger with his pacifier on the right.

Many of Mackenzie’s followers commented on how cute her kids were, and she received an equal amount of comments from trolls, calling her out for how she improperly secured her kids’ car seats and for Jagger using a pacifier.

One comment in particular, though, caught Mackenzie’s eye, and she responded.

Mackenzie Edwards says ‘no’ to more kids with Ryan Edwards

“Looks like it’s time to start filling up the back row,” wrote one of Mackenzie’s followers of the pic.

Mackenzie replied, making it quite clear that she doesn’t intend on having any more children with Ryan.

“@eddiescott423 hahahahahahaha no,” Ryan’s wife commented.

Mackenzie and Ryan have been speaking out since they were fired from Teen Mom OG back in March.

Citing differing political views and an incident with an American flag, Ryan Edwards said of leaving Teen Mom OG, “MTV just stands for a lot of things that my wife and I don’t support, politics and respecting people’s rights, that kind of stuff.”

Moving on from Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie claimed that she will “never return” to Teen Mom OG after being fired from the show and accused Ryan’s ex Maci of “using her children to make a buck.”

Reportedly, Mackenzie was offered “a lot of money” to share clickbait articles like many of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise often do. However, Mackenzie turned down the opportunity.

The former Teen Mom OG star also claimed that Maci ignored her text attempts to reconcile and make peace and said that “Maci is all about Maci.”

Although Mackenzie and Ryan won’t be appearing on Teen Mom OG any longer, fans of the show can catch up with the rest of the cast as they embark on an all-new season beginning next week.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.