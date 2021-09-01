Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie Edwards reportedly offered a ‘lot of money’ to share clickbait, turned it down

Mackenzie Edwards reportedly turned down “a lot of money” to share clickbait articles on social media. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards reportedly turned down an opportunity to make “a lot of money” by sharing clickbait articles.

Many of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise are guilty of sharing clickbait articles on social media.

Catelynn Baltierra has been called out for repeatedly sharing articles implying that she and Tyler’s daughter Carly was in danger or deceased.

Catelynn recently shared clickbait that suggested she and Tyler were divorcing, within minutes of posting about their wedding anniversary.

Briana DeJesus has shared her fair share of clickbait also. In the spring, she targeted her baby daddy Devoin Austin when her articles suggested he was in a relationship with her nemesis, Kail Lowry.

Ashley Jones’s mom Tea lashed out at Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans for sharing a clickbait article about Ashley’s baby daddy Bar Smith.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Mackenzie Edwards reportedly turned down ‘a lot of money’ to share clickbait

Now, a trusted source is reporting that Mackenzie Edwards was offered the opportunity to make “a lot of money” doing the same, but she reportedly turned it down.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared yet another clickbait article, this time from Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, on their Twitter page.

The clickbait article included an old pic of Javi Marroquin that has been circulating. In the pic, Javi is made up to look as though he’s on life support, taken from a scene of a 2017 episode from Marriage Boot Camp.

Mackenzie Edwards recently went on record, saying that Maci Bookout “uses her children to make a buck” and one of The Ashley’s Reality Roundups followers mentioned it.

“I guess Mack was right, Maci will do anything to make a buck aka clickbait!” The follower wrote after seeing that Maci shared clickbait with the picture of Javi made it look as though he was in the ICU.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup responded to the comment, and said, “And, not to stick up for Mackenzie but I know for a fact she turned down the opportunity to do the clickbait, and that she was offered a lot of money to do it.”

Pic credit: @TheAshleysRR/Twitter

Why do so many Teen Mom stars share clickbait?

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup had an explanation for why so many Teen Mom castmates share clickbait articles on social media.

When another follower tweeted, “Also the clickbait isn’t them doing it. Part of MTV contract stuff. They dont personally run it,” The Ashley clarified that MTV has nothing to do with clickbait articles the moms share.

“I can confirm that is 100 percent false. This is a separate contract from anything to do with MTV. Actually, MTV discourages them from doing it. You’ll notice only some girls do it, not all,” The Ashley wrote.

“Regardless if has to do with MTV or not, Maci obviously agreed to send out those stupid clickbaits which is a way of making a buck be it from MTV or otherwise,” another follower commented.

The Ashley clarified once again, stating that a company other than MTV actually posts the clickbait articles on the cast members’ behalf.

“Yes, 100 percent. A company posts them on the girls’ account; however, they have the option to not post about certain people/topics, but they don’t.”

Pic credit: @TheAshleysRR/Twitter

Mackenzie and her husband Ryan Edwards, along with Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry, were fired from Teen Mom OG earlier this year.

Since then, Mackenzie and Ryan have spoken out against MTV and Maci Bookout, who Ryan blamed for their firing.

Mackenzie claimed that she attempted to reach out to Maci to reconcile via text, but that she ignored her attempts to make peace and said that “Maci is all about Maci.”

Teen Mom OG fans won’t be seeing Mackenzie or Ryan on their screens next season but can catch up with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, and Mackenzie Edwards when new episodes begin airing next week.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.