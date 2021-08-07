Teen Mom OG: Maci Bookout seemingly accuses Ryan Edwards of ‘not loving’ son Bentley

Did Maci Bookout cryptically throw shade at her baby daddy Ryan Edwards? Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout seemingly threw shade at her ex, Ryan Edwards, and accused him of “not loving” their son, Bentley.

Maci and Ryan’s history is a tumultuous one that dates back over a decade.

Their relationship was rocky and didn’t last long. Soon, Maci found herself co-parenting with Ryan, while also dealing with his addiction issues and absence in Bentley’s life.

Did Maci Bookout accuse Ryan Edwards of ‘not loving’ their son Bentley?

According to a Teen Mom fan account, Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram, Maci recently took to social media and shared a quote.

The quote read, “You can’t love a child you never check on.”

Above the quote, Maci wrote, “Say it louder…”

Ryan, 33, shares son Bentley, 12, with Maci, as well as son Jagger and daughter Stella with wife Mackenzie. Maci is married to husband Taylor McKinney and the couple shares daughter Jayde and son Maverick.

Ryan Edwards no longer part of Teen Mom OG

Maci and Ryan’s stormy relationship has been a major storyline on Teen Mom OG. However, it won’t be moving forward, after Ryan and his entire family were fired from the franchise in March 2021.

Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, confirmed the news to The US Sun, and told them, “We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable.”

During last season’s Teen Mom OG explosive reunion special, Maci and Taylor ended up storming off the stage after getting into an argument with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry. Ryan was invited to film across from Maci and Taylor for the reunion but reportedly refused.

Now that Ryan’s life will no longer be a part of Maci’s storyline, Teen Mom OG fans worry that Maci’s segments on the show will suffer.

Is it time for Maci to stop filming Teen Mom OG?

Teen Mom OG fans believe that it might be time for Maci to leave the show.

Maci admitted that she has considered leaving the show for the sake of her children. During a podcast in May, Maci revealed, “I think right now, definitely more than ever, we’re leaning more toward deciding when the right time to move on is.”

Maci added, “And if we do move on from the show, would it be to stay in TV and just go a different direction? Or do we kind of want to leave TV behind for good?”

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c, followed by Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant at 9/8c.