Teen Mom OG: Maci Bookout corrects Kailyn Lowry after she referred to Ryan Edwards as an ‘absent parent’

Worlds collided today as Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout was invited to appear on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s podcast Baby Mamas No Drama.

Fans anticipated Maci’s appearance and hoped to hear more about her side of the story regarding the ongoing feud between her and the Edwards family.

Before her appearance, several fans weighed in on things they’d like to hear Maci address, including the Edwards family’s alleged firings, the shooting she was caught in during a recent episode, and Bentley’s relationship with his grandparents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

During the podcast, Kail, who is no stranger to drama with her baby daddies, began to question Maci about Ryan Edwards’ role in their son Bentley’s life.

Kail made a comment about Ryan being an “absent parent” but Maci corrected her on that.

Maci corrects Kailyn Lowry after she refers to Ryan as an ‘absent parent’

After Kail referred to Ryan as an “absent parent,” Maci had a somewhat surprising response.

Maci recently went on a rant on Twitter after an episode of Teen Mom OG and explained that Ryan made a choice to be as uninvolved as he is with Bentley. She said that he rarely reached out to talk to him and attended a very small amount of his sports events.

After Kail referred to Ryan as “absent”, Maci said, “I don’t want to say Bentley’s dad is absent, but for lack of better words, absent, not really involved.”

Surprisingly, Maci didn’t seem to want to go as far as referring to Ryan as “absent” but she made it clear that his involvement was lacking.

Kail reiterated that she didn’t watch the show because she never knew what was truthful and what was embellished. She asked Maci if she had any advice for stepparents.

Maci responded, “Be present but don’t be pushy. Just be a positive adult in their life. Especially with a personality like Bentley.”

In regard to the way Bentley views things, Maci said, “He’s a studier. He’s a sponge, he’s paying attention all the time. He’s like me, he doesn’t like to be pressured into anything, to feel a certain way…They know that you’re there, you don’t even have to verbalize it. Even the shyest and quietest of kids will bring up things if they want to talk about them. Be on their side. Be on their team.”

Taylor McKinney has stepped up for Bentley

As Maci discussed her advice for stepparents, her own husband, Taylor McKinney has gone above and beyond to be supportive to Bentley.

He recently was praised by fans for the way he’s defended Bentley throughout the ongoing feud and how he’s played a major role as a father figure in Ryan’s absence.

In a preview of a new episode of Teen Mom OG, Taylor was seen confronting Jen and Larry Edwards. During the Teen Mom OG reunion, it was reported that he called Ryan a “piece of sh*t” and said that Ryan should be more like him and be more of a father to his son the way that he has been.

The Edwards family recently spoke out and claimed they had been fired from Teen Mom OG and they said that Maci was to blame for that.

MTV has yet to comment on the firings or confirm if the reports are true.

Fans can keep up to date with the latest drama as the feud between families continues on new episodes of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.