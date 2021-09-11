Teen Mom OG: Maci Bookout considering adoption, says it’s ‘definitely still on the table’

Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney are considering adoption. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is considering adoption to expand her family and said that it’s “definitely still on the table.”

Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney already have a large brood, including Maci’s son Bentley and the couple’s two shared biological kids, Jayde and Maverick.

Although Maci said that she wanted to be done having babies by the time she turned 30 years old, she isn’t quite ready to give up on the idea of expanding her family.

Maci sat down for an interview with In Touch (you can watch the interview here) and opened up about finding the right time to talk about adding more kids to their family of five.

Maci Bookout says adoption is ‘definitely still on the table’

When it comes to expanding her family, Maci revealed, “Biologically, no. I’m done. I told Taylor [when I turn 30], no more [kids]. Absolutely no more.”

However, Maci talked about the possibility of adoption and what she’s waiting for before taking the leap.

“Adoption, though, is definitely still on the table,” Maci added. “It’s just a matter of the right time and especially during, you know, not knowing if the kids are going to be in school, if they’re going to be allowed to do anything.”

“And we have no idea how much is going to be on our plate at any given week or month or whatever. It’s just … I don’t feel like we’re in a place, like, right now where we could give everything we would want to give. So, but that’s still on the table, just not right now,” Maci continued.

Maci and Taylor need a break from their kids

Although Maci and Taylor would like to add more kids to their family, Maci admitted that she and Taylor still look forward to time together, away from the kids.

“We are anxious for a … an adult-only, like, vacation or weekend or something because we have not been away from our kids since, like, right when Covid started and, like, everybody was on lockdown. So, yeah, we’re definitely going a little kid crazy.”

When it comes to Maci’s eldest son, Bentley, she has spoken out recently about Bentley’s father, Ryan Edwards, continuing to be absent in his son’s life.

Maci shared that Bentley is beginning to “set his boundaries” with his dad and claimed that Ryan hadn’t seen Bentley in over a month, and rarely even comes to his baseball games.

As far as a father-son relationship between Bentley and Ryan, Maci said it’s “up in the air.”

Maci joined her Teen Mom OG castmates last week for the premiere of Season 9B, although she has admitted that she’s considered leaving the Teen Mom franchise after 12 years.

Fans of Teen Mom OG, although they’ve enjoyed watching Maci for over a decade, think it’s time for her to move on, saying that she has “outgrown” the show.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.