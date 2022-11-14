Teen Mom OG: Josh McKee spotted with Mackenzie McKee lookalike amid their divorce

Josh has found a new woman since his split from Mackenzie McKee. Pic credit: @joshmckee28/Instagram

Four months after his split from Mackenzie McKee, Teen Mom OG alum Josh McKee was spotted cozying up to a new woman.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mackenzie publicly announced her split from Josh in July 2022 after nine years of marriage.

Now, it appears that Josh has a new blonde woman in his life.

Photos surfaced on social media, as shared by Teen Mom Tea on Instagram below.

In the first photo, Josh bent down on one knee as he put his arms around the female, seemingly kissing her midsection. She raised her arms and put one leg around his for the bar photo.

In a second pic, Josh and the woman posed with their arms around each other. The new woman sported shoulder-length, platinum-blonde hair, wore a cropped denim jacket and black pants, and flashed a big smile for the camera.

Josh McKee spotted with new woman amid divorce from Mackenzie McKee

Josh wore his Sooners hat backward and a black hoodie as he smiled, closed-mouthed, for the camera.

In the comments section of Teen Mom Tea’s post, many Teen Mom OG fans felt that Josh’s new woman resembles his soon-to-be ex-wife, Mackenzie.

Teen Mom OG fans think Josh’s new woman is Mackenzie’s ‘older’ lookalike

“Mackenzie 2.0,” read one comment while another asked if Josh’s new woman was Mackenzie’s cousin.

“He definitely has a type,” penned another Teen Mom OG fan, while one critic felt that just because Josh’s suspected new girlfriend has some similar features to Mackenzie, it doesn’t mean she’s a lookalike.

Just as many commenters felt that the mystery woman looked much older than 28-year-old Mackenzie.

“Went from a teen mom to a cougar,” someone joked, while another simply penned, “She look old.”

Others echoed the sentiment, noting that the woman looks “hella old,” “about 60,” and even “old enough to be [Josh’s] mom.”

Josh isn’t listening to the haters

Josh, however, doesn’t seem concerned with what anyone thinks about his alleged new romance. He took to his IG Stories to share a photo of himself and the blonde as he planted a kiss on her cheek while she smiled.

“All I hear is silence,” he captioned the black-and-white photo.

Although it looks as though Josh has moved on, Mackenzie has made it clear that she’s not yet ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool.

Despite being accused of being in a relationship with a mystery man last month — she denounced the claims, labeling him just a friend — Mackenzie told her fans that she wants to wait at least one year before dating again.

Mackenzie said that she’s learning to fall in love with herself as she shifts her focus to her business, Body by Mac, and her and Josh’s three kids, 11-year-old Gannon, 8-year-old Jaxie, and 6-year-old Broncs.

