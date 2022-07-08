Teen Mom OG: Here are the details on Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ swanky black tie wedding

Cheyenne and Zach have a luxurious wedding ceremony planned for September. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are tying the knot this fall, and the Teen Mom OG couple has quite the swanky affair planned.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Zach popped the question during his and Cheyenne’s baby shower for their 1-year-old son, Ace.

The couple has a posh wedding ceremony and reception planned for this September. According to their personalized website and gift registry, it will be “big,” just like Zach said earlier this year.

Inside Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ swanky September wedding plans

Cheyenne and Zach’s Appy Couple site shows an hour-long ceremony beginning promptly at 5:00 p.m., followed by an outdoor cocktail hour and an indoor reception at 7:00 p.m. The affair is a formal black-tie event, requiring men to wear tuxedos and women to wear floor-length dresses.

Given its luxurious ambiance, Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding will be an adults-only affair, as they ask guests to make accommodations for their children. Additionally, only the plus-ones listed on invitations will be permitted to attend. Cheyenne and Zach also request that their guests refrain from taking any photos or videos, calling for a “completely unplugged ceremony and reception.”

Cheyenne and Zach will each have six of their closest friends and family members serving as bridesmaids and groomsmen, Cheyenne’s 5-year-old daughter Ryder will serve as the flower girl, and her and Zach’s son Ace will serve as “ring security” along with his two cousins.

As for their wedding gifts, Cheyenne and Zach are registered with Williams-Sonoma, and there are some gifts on the list with hefty price tags. At least two of their registry requests retail for over $500, including a stainless steel Vitamix blender and an air fryer.

The Teen Mom OG couple says their special day is going to be ‘big’

Earlier this year, Zach spoke with E! News about his and Cheyenne’s “big” plans for their upcoming nuptials. “Everything’s coming along just as planned. We have the venue. We have the date. We have a lot [set up] already and we’re just excited to get going. It will be big,” Zach shared.

According to Cheyenne, not only will family and friends be invited to their wedding, but past and present co-stars from reality TV. “We invited everyone,” Cheyenne added. “There are people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Black Ink Tattoo. We covered all bases. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are definitely coming.”

Cheyenne told her fans earlier this year that their guest list was approaching 300 and revealed that she’d be swapping her last name Floyd for Davis come September. “I am taking Zach’s last name,” Cheyenne revealed.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.