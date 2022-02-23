Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham’s daughter is now a teenager, check out Sophia’s ‘grunge’ birthday photoshoot

Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia turns 13. Pic credit: FarrahAbraham/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham officially has a teenager on her hands as her daughter Sophia turns 13 today. Long-time fans of the franchise met Farrah for the first time when she was pregnant with Sophia and made her debut on 16 & Pregnant back in 2009.

After watching the teenage mom give birth on the show it might be surprising for viewers to come to terms with the fact that Sophia is now a teenager. Farrah has been celebrating Sophia’s 13th birthday and she shared some of the special moments on social media.

In one post, she revealed a series of photos from Sophia’s grunge-themed photoshoot.

Farrah Abraham shows off daughter’s ‘grunge’ birthday photoshoot

The Teen Mom OG alum has been expressing her excitement at Sophia turning 13 and the newly minted teenager had an epic birthday photoshoot in her honor.

Farrah wrote a sweet birthday greeting for her daughter along with images from her birthday shoot.

“WENT GRUNGE FOR @sophialabraham, Happy 13th Birthday!” wrote Farrah. “Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13-year-old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life! “

The photos showed Sophia dressed in a slew of different outfits each consistent with the grunge theme with lots of dark colors and dark makeup. Sophia has been rocking purple streaks in her hair for quite some time and her personality came to life in the photos where she was clad in what seems to be her favorite colors.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The MTV star got a grunge makeover as well. She rocked lavender and silver tresses while clad in black leather pants and black nail polish to match Sophia’s. In one of the photos, the mother and daughter duo were all smiles as they posed together.

“With every swipe, epic pictures model @sophialabraham Happy Birthday! Loved my grunge makeover!” wrote Farrah in the comments.

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Here’s what Farrah Abraham gifted Sophia for her 13th birthday

The Teen Mom OG star is going all out for Sophia turning 13 and in another post, she revealed a few birthday surprises.

Since her daughter is now a teenager, Farrah will allow her to create her own Tik Tok account. Sophia already has an Instagram account with over 800k followers.

“I can’t wait to spend the day with you, go live and surprise you with your first Tik Tok account,” said Farrah in the Instagram video.

The teenager also got special birthday shoutouts on Cameo from Island Boys and YouTuber Coyote Peterson from the show, Brave Wilderness.

“You’re officially a teen, congratulations…and I love and I’m so proud of my gorgeous teenager. Love you, Sophia,” added Farrah.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.