Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham sets Harvard shirt on fire after being kicked out of online class

Farrah Abraham set fire to her Harvard sweatshirt after she was kicked out of their online courses. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is accusing Harvard of “educational abuse” and set one of their sweatshirts on fire after they dropped her from online courses.

Farrah took a blow torch to a white Harvard sweatshirt after claiming they “bullied” her and “frauded” her out of money.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star took to her Instagram Reels, TikTok and her Instagram Feed to share a video of her burning the sweatshirt.

Farrah Abraham sets fire to Harvard sweatshirt

As Farrah lit fire to the sweatshirt, her caption read, “Thank you therapists my mental health is more important [than] educational abuse[.] I feel better now[.]”

Farrah, who played a role in a mayor resigning from office, captioned her post, “Thank you therapists for the tools over the years to overcome abuse @harvard shirt is going to raise money for mental health.”

“Educational abuse , financial abuse is not what I choose nor allow, #consent culture #1. As a teacher I will never block anyone out of zoom nor lie and bully a student and fraud them out of money like Harvard and many others so I read now on this epidemic #discrimination is illegal. #law ✨ #Omaha NE miss you!”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Off to #massachusetts . Students I [received] your messages & emails I’m sorry and empathize with educational abuse! Act on the laws & laws will be enforced.”

As reported by Page Six, Farrah reportedly received zero credits for the classes she took at the Harvard Extension School after she threatened to sue them for “educational abuse.”

Farrah claimed that her professor at Harvard kicked her out of a class without a reason after turning in a “class activity” without proofing it.

Farrah, who said she will run for a government position, shared that she was enrolled in an “intermediate screenwriting course” as well as a “writing in the humanities” course for Summer 2021.

Farrah to take legal action against Harvard

Over the weekend, Farrah alleged that a professor by the name of Patricia Bellanca at Harvard’s creative writing Master’s program kicked her out of class for no reason.

Farrah told TMZ, “I will be taking legal action against Harvard. I properly gave them time. I sadly had to write a review on Niche, on Yelp and on Google Maps because no one was getting back to me.”

LinkedIn removed Farrah’s credentials back in May when she couldn’t provide proof that she was enrolled at the Ivy League school.

However, after her credentials were removed, Farrah posted them again. When asked why, Farrah told Page Six, “Cus I pay to go there.”

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.