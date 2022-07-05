Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham in patriotic bikini shows off new blonde hair in Fourth of July share

Farrah debuted her new blonde ‘do over the Fourth of July weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham showed off her patriotic side over the Fourth of July weekend with a new blonde hair color and a red, white, and blue bikini.

Farrah is never one to shy away from showing off her curves in skimpy bikinis and the former reality TV star did just that over the weekend.

Farrah Abraham flaunts curves in patriotic string bikini while waving American flag

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Farrah first showed off her new platinum-colored locks in a photo showing off a caricature of herself. Farrah tagged Puerto Rican-born caricature artist Joel Edogawa in the slide as well as her location for the snap, the exclusive private members’ club, Soho House in Austin, Texas.

For the photo op, Farrah paired her new flaxen hair with a light-washed, star-patterned denim jacket and matching jeans, along with a red corset top. Farrah had fun with her makeup for the pic, donning some fun blue eyeshadow to match her outfit choice.

In her next slide, Farrah went all out to show her patriotism for Independence Day. Holding an American flag behind her as it waved in the wind, Farrah sported a bikini with an American flag print as she danced to American Woman by Lenny Kravitz.

Farrah’s string, crocheted bikini had an American flag design on the top, with red and white stripes on one side with white stars against a blue background on the other, and her bottoms were all white. Farrah’s low-cut bikini bottoms tied at her hips and revealed a peek-a-boo cutout below her belly button.

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah’s recent legal troubles

Farrah’s patriotic share comes on the heels of her recent charges stemming from her January 2022 arrest. As Monsters and Critics reported, Farrah was cuffed and taken into custody after she allegedly slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

Farrah’s arraignment was held on June 23, and she was officially charged with battery for the incident. Farrah could face up to one year in prison as well as a $2,000 fine.

Following the charges, Farrah claimed the charges were “false,” and she said she was “battered,” forcing her to check into a trauma treatment center in February, one month after her arrest.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.