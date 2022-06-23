Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham charged with battery following January arrest

Farrah could be facing time in jail and a $2,000 fine for allegedly slapping a security guard. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham has been charged with battery stemming from her January arrest for allegedly slapping a security guard.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Farrah was cuffed and taken into custody in January 2022 after she reportedly slapped a guard at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

Farrah reportedly became belligerent when a “Farrah hater” approached the group she was dining with, allegedly assaulting them. After a citizen’s arrest was made, police arrived on the scene where she fought back, accusing them of “setting her up.”

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham charged with battery stemming from January arrest

Now, according to the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles’ criminal case calendar, Farrah is facing arraignment tomorrow, Thursday, June 23 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

Farrah, who recently completed a stint in a trauma treatment center, could face up to one year in county jail, the maximum punishment, as well as a $2,000 fine. However, Farrah’s attorneys made a statement to The Sun, contradicting the charges, and claiming she’s the “victim.”

Pic credit: The Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles’ website

Farrah’s legal team maintains her innocence, labels her the ‘victim’

In their statement to the outlet, Farrah’s legal team said, “The Law Office of Dario C. Gomez, Esq., on behalf of our client, Ms. Farrah Abraham, would like to clarify that no charges to date have been brought against Ms. Abraham in connection with the incident that occurred at Grandmaster Records on January 15, 2022. That is because Ms. Abraham committed no crime, and is, in fact, the victim in all of this.”

The statement continued, “Our office is currently investigating the incident further and is in the process of pursuing any and all remedies available to Ms. Abraham for the physical and emotional damages our client has suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident.”

“This office is committed to fighting for justice for not only Ms. Abraham, but for all of our clients, and we are confident that the truth will come to light and Ms. Abraham will receive the justice she so rightly deserves,” the law office’s statement concluded. Farrah refused to make any remarks on the subject and told The Sun “no comment” when reached for commentary.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.