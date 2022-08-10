Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham called out for looking unrecognizable in latest video

Farrah’s followers were shocked by her appearance in a recent video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Farrah Abraham came under fire by critics who found the Teen Mom OG alum unrecognizable in a recent video.

Farrah’s looks have changed drastically over the years, and she has been open about undergoing a multitude of cosmetic surgeries and procedures.

Among those surgeries and procedures, Farrah has undergone a rhinoplasty (nose job), chin implant, multiple breast augmentations, butt injections, and lip fillers.

Most recently, Farrah admitted to liposuction and shared a video of herself receiving a “booty correction” and recently underwent another nose job as a gift to herself for her 31st birthday.

Showing off some of the recent work she had done and possibly some new procedures, Farrah took to TikTok to record a video trend with her daughter, Sophia.

In the video, Farrah and Sophia participated in the Tortilla Challenge, in which two people fill their mouths with water, slap each other with raw tortillas, and try not to spit the water out while laughing.

Farrah Abraham looks unrecognizable in latest video with daughter Sophia

Farrah looked quite different compared to the last time Teen Mom fans saw her on the small screen during her brief stint on the spinoff, Family Reunion.

Sporting new lowlights in her blonde hair and darker, thicker eyebrows, Farrah’s face appeared much fuller than usual and didn’t move much when she spoke, sparking the attention of her 760,700 TikTok followers.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“So good to have @sophialabraham back home from camp (dont call ☎️ cps on me ),” Farrah captioned the video, which received over 120,000 likes and garnered more than 5,000 comments.

Most of the comments pointed out Farrah’s drastically altered appearance, and critics found the former Teen Mom OG star unrecognizable.

Critics deem the Teen Mom OG alum unrecognizable

“What [happened] to Farrah? 😳” asked one of Farrah’s followers, who noticed the change in her appearance.

Another said they didn’t recognize Farrah or Sophia at first: “It took me a while to realize who these people were…”

Pic credit: @farrahandsophia/TikTok

Echoing the sentiment, another wrote, “I almost didn’t recognize her. 😳 Um what happened 😳”

One of Farrah’s critics claimed they didn’t realize it was her until she spoke in the video. They penned, “😳 Jump scare, did NOTTTT realize this was Farrah until I heard the voice 🥴.”

“Farrah been sleeping next to a bees nest 😳,” read another comment from a critic mocking Farrah’s fuller-looking face.

Despite the backlash she receives, Farrah seems happy with the work she’s had done. This summer, the former MTV star has been flaunting her bikini body every chance she gets and credited herself as a “perfect 10,” claiming she’s worthy of gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.