Teen Mom OG fans think Ryan Edwards looks ‘happy and healthy’ in new pic

Teen Mom OG viewers think alum Ryan Edwards is looking “happy and healthy” these days.

Ryan Edwards hasn’t been in front of the cameras since he was fired from Teen Mom OG last year, and doesn’t share much in the way of photos on social media.

His wife, Mackenzie Edwards, however, shares a lot of their lives on social media, including themselves and their kids Jagger and Stella.

Mackenzie did just that when she shared a a pic of her husband Ryan and their daughter Stella to Instagram earlier this week.

Mackenzie Edwards shares rare pic of Ryan Edwards with their daughter Stella

The post showed Ryan sitting on his Harley Davidson motorcycle with their one-year-old daughter, Stella.

“Just a dad, his daughter, and his Harley 🖤,” Mackenzie captioned the photo.

In the snap, Ryan wore a long-sleeved, red, button-down shirt and jeans, paired with a black ball cap he wore backwards, covering his full head of gray hair.

Stella looked off in the distance as she sat on the motorcycle in front of her dad while Ryan sweetly kissed her head.

Mackenzie’s followers couldn’t help but notice that Ryan looks a bit different from his last appearance on Teen Mom OG and took to the comments section to praise how much happier and healthier he appears these days.

Teen Mom OG viewers think Ryan Edwards looks ‘happy and healthy’ these days

“Ryan looks good. 👏,” commented one of Mackenzie’s 541k Instagram followers.

Another penned, “Ryan you look great keep it up ❤❤”

“Glad to see him happy and healthy,” commented another fan on Ryan’s appearance. “Great picture ❤”

Another Teen Mom OG viewer wrote, “Very cute and he looks healthy 👍👍👍 adorable picture ❤”

“So good to see him doing well,” penned another follower who agreed with the other comments.

Ryan has a history of drug addiction (most notably heroin) which has cost him time behind bars and in rehab. His addiction was a major part of his and Mackenzie’s storyline during their time on Teen Mom OG, as well as his ex, Maci Bookout’s.

Ryan claimed last summer that he had been sober for three years, which could likely account for his changed appearance.

“I’ve been doing good with my sobriety,” Ryan shared. “[August 19] was three years since I’ve been completely clean.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.