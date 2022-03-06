Teen Mom OG fans think Cory Wharton teased he’s expecting a boy with Taylor Selfridge – here’s why

Teen Mom OG fans think Cory Wharton inadvertently teased his new baby’s gender. Pic credit: The Warton Family/YouTube

Teen Mom OG viewers think Cory Wharton might have teased his fans about the gender of his and Taylor Selfridge’s baby.

Cory and Taylor announced over the weekend that they’re expecting their second child together, as reported by Monsters & Critics.

The couple already share a daughter, Mila Mae Wharton, who is 23 months old, and Cory shares his 4-year-old daughter Ryder with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

Teen Mom OG fans think Cory Wharton leaked his and Taylor Selfridge’s baby’s gender

Now, Cory’s followers think he might have thrown out a hint about the gender of his and Taylor’s baby.

In the comments section of Cory’s Instagram post in which he announced Taylor’s pregnancy, some of his eagle-eyed followers pointed out something they felt might be a clue.

The first photo in Cory’s slides shows what appears to be blue paint on Mila’s hand, which several of his fans thought meant he and Taylor are expecting a son this time around.

Teen Mom OG viewers think Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are expecting a boy

“Do I see blue on Milas hand….👀👀😍,” wrote one of Cory’s followers.

Another fan replied to the comment and wrote, “@scoutrobert yep. You would think that would of been edited out. I hope they have a boy!”

Another one of Cory’s fans commented, “I’m thinking it will be another girl but as long as the baby is healthy who cares!”

One fan felt the blue paint on Mila’s hand was a sure sign of the baby’s gender. “Mila has blue paint on her hand and top so think definitely boy xx.”

Teen Mom OG fans consider dissecting photos serious business. In December 2021, Cory and Taylor sparked pregnancy rumors when Taylor sported what looked like a baby bump in their family Christmas photos. Shortly after sharing it on his Instagram Stories, Cory deleted the pic, further fueling the rumor mill.

Now that Cory and Taylor are expecting their second child together, they’ll likely receive even more comments from fans and critics urging them to get married. Last year, Cory’s fans begged him to propose to Taylor, whom he met in 2017 while filming Ex on the Beach.

Fans of the couple will have to wait until June 8, baby Wharton’s due date, to find out whether Cory and Taylor welcome a boy this time or if Cory will end up with three daughters.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.