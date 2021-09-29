Teen Mom OG fans think Amber Portwood’s crying video to Leah was ‘manipulative’

Amber Portwood sent a teary-eyed video message to her daughter Leah and Teen Mom OG fans think she used it to “manipulate” her. Pic credit: MTV

Was Amber Portwood using a teary-eyed video message to manipulate her daughter Leah? Teen Mom OG fans think so after the latest episode.

In this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, called Flying by the Seat of our Pants, Amber Portwood continued to struggle with her absence in her daughter Leah’s life.

Leah lives with her dad Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina, who have primary custody of Leah because of Amber’s arrests for domestic violence and drug abuse.

Amber has been largely absent in Leah’s life and now that Leah is a preteen, she’s old enough to realize the damage that her mom’s absence has caused.

Despite Leah’s resistance to make amends with her mom, Amber decided to try and get through to her in the form of a video message.

Amber Portwood records a teary-eyed video message for daughter Leah

While one of MTV’s producers visited with Amber, she recorded the heartfelt message and got emotional during the process.

Amber felt as though Leah was being force-fed by Gary and Kristina to ignore her mom, so she thought a video message would be the best way to get her message across to her daughter.

Leah decided she wanted to watch the video together with Gary and Kristina after Gary received a text from Leah that said, “I’m going to send you a video for Leah to watch.

Amber cried throughout her entire message as she told Leah, “Okay, to my beautiful daughter … I’m so proud of the young lady you have become.”

Amber continued, “I know I missed some very important times in your life — times that mother should not miss — while I was still trying to understand my own life. I am so sorry for the things I did that kept us apart.”

“I never, ever wanted to hurt you. I think about you every day and I will never stop trying to mend our relationship no matter what it takes. I will always love you. You are my heart, no matter what,” Amber concluded her video message.

Leah didn’t seem too affected by the video and admitted to Gary and Kristina, “I don’t know what to say” and told her dad, “I don’t know if I can forgive her, and especially not now.”

Teen Mom OG fans think Amber Portwood ‘manipulated’ Leah with the video

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram took a poll after the episode and asked Teen Mom OG fans to vote on statements about the episode.

The first statement read, “Ambers video to Leah of her crying. I can’t. Feels like she’s just trying to make her feel bad,” with which 97% of voters agreed.

The second statement said, “Amber sent Leah a video message so she would see her tears. Very manipulative.” Again, the majority agreed and 96% voted that Amber was being manipulative towards Leah.

Amber admitted what she had done was wrong and finally resorted to the fact that she’s best off leaving things as they are and giving Leah her time and space.

“All I can say is sorry and try to move forward,” Amber admitted.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.