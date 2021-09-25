Teen Mom OG fans slam Maci Bookout for sharing clickbait about Gabby Petito

Maci Bookout received major backlash from Teen Mom OG fans for sharing clickbait articles about Gabby Petito. Pic credit: MTV and @gabspetito/Instagram

Maci Bookout is receiving criticism from Teen Mom OG fans for sharing clickbait articles about Gabby Petito after her tragic death.

Gabby Petito was a 22-year-old travel blogger whose remains were found when she didn’t return from a trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

The tragic story has made national headlines and Laundrie is now listed as a suspect and an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Now, Maci is under fire for sharing clickbait articles about the tragedy on her social media account.

Maci Bookout shares clickbait articles about Gabby Petito case

On Wednesday, September 22 a clickbait article was shared to Maci’s Instagram Stories. It’s not clear whether Maci posts the clickbait articles herself or if her social media manager does.

The caption read, “#BREAKINGNEWS, #GabbyPetito Boyfriend #BrianLaundrie FOUND!?!” along with a pic of Gabby and Brian and a swipe-up link to the article.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Maci then shared another clickbait article on Friday, September 24 that included another picture of Gabby and Brian posed outdoors together.

It read, “Federal arrest warrant issued in #GabbyPetito case 😳” along with a swipe-up link to the article.

Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram shared a post including a screenshot of one of the clickbait articles and captioned it, “So Maci can’t make a post to bring awareness about #GabbyPetito but she can make clickbait and profit off of this tragedy?”

“A family is grieving and the world is watching. Post to make a change and stop profiting off of a family’s nightmare,” the caption concluded.

Pic credit: @macishanebookout/Instagram

Teen Mom OG fans slam Maci Bookout over Gabby Petito clickbait

Teen Mom OG fans weren’t happy about Maci making money off a tragedy and slammed her in the comments.

“Regardless if it were her posting or a social media team… read the room! It’s vile to do this. Especially on an ongoing investigation,” read one comment.

Another fan of Teen Mom OG wrote, “This is truly so distasteful.”

“i don’t put anything past these girls 🤮” wrote another one of Maci’s critics.

Most of the cast members from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 share clickbait articles on social media.

Maci’s castmate, Catelynn Baltierra, has also been slammed on several occasions for sharing clickbait and it has even earned her the nickname Clickbait Cate on social media.

One article in particular, that implied her firstborn daughter Carly had died, really got Teen Mom OG fans heated.

It’s unclear how much the moms get paid to share the articles, but it must be worth the cash because they don’t seem to be slowing down, even when the articles are earning them money off a tragedy.

Pic credit: @teenmomfanz/Instagram

Speaking of tragedies, Maci’s storyline this season on Teen Mom OG has revolved heavily around her PTSD stemming from a deadly gas station shooting she witnessed last year.

Maci admitted to her mom that she is “afraid to go to sleep” and is suffering from insomnia because of the trauma she witnessed. Maci is working with a therapist and Teen Mom OG viewers watched as she prepared herself to return to a gas station for the first time since the ordeal.

In the meantime, Maci Bookout has reportedly joined the cast of the Teen Mom spinoff that’s currently filming in San Diego County, California.

A premiere date hasn’t been revealed yet, but the Teen Mom spinoff is one fans won’t want to miss, given the amount of drama that’s already gone down in the house — stay tuned.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.